PM Modi greets Indian manufacturing weapons, the technology used in Op Sindoor: Image of our resolution, courage and transformation of India | India News





Finding the Sindoor operation as an image of the resolution and transformation of the India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that it was the courage of the soldiers and the power of arms made in India that led to the Destruction of terrorist bases On the other side of the border earlier this month.

Friends, our soldiers destroyed the terrorist bases; It was their indomitable courage, as well as the power of weapons, equipment and technology made in India. It also included the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The sweat of our engineers, our technicians, in fact, that of everyone … is involved in this victory, said Modi in his first monthly radio address in Mann Ka Baat Operation Sindoor.

After this campaign, renewed energy is visible throughout the country concerning the voice for local, he said. The story continues below this announcement The Prime Minister, who was congratulated on the military action of the Conclave of the Chief Ministers of the NDA which he attended later in the day, said that there was a growing feeling among the Indians to buy Indian manufacturing toys for their children, plan for domestic holidays and weddings and buy gifts made by local craftsmen. Friends, it is itself the real strength of India's bond between people and the people's participation. I invite everyone, let's make a commitment on this occasion to the extent possible in our lives, we will give priority to the products manufactured in the country. It is not only a question of economic self -sufficiency, it is a feeling of participation in the construction of the nation. A stage in ours can become a huge contribution to the progress of India, he said. Referring to the Sindoor operation, which was launched by the armed forces to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan on May 7, Modi said that he had instilled new confidence and enthusiasm in the fight against terrorism. The precision and precision with which our forces have destroyed terrorist hiding places through the border is an incredible operation Sindoor is not only a military mission; It is an image of our determination, courage and a transformative India and this image allowed the whole country a feeling of patriotism and painted it in the colors of the Habs. You must have seen that in many towns, villages and small towns in the country, Tiranga Yatras has been organized, he said. The story continues below this announcement He said that the whole nation was united against terrorism and decided to end it. He cited the example of a large number of volunteer citizens to join civil defense, especially in Chandigarh, where a viral video has shown long queues of volunteers. Poems were written on social networks, resolution songs were sung. Little children created paintings that transported large messages hidden in them. I went to Bikaner only three days ago. There, the children offered me one of these paintings. The Sindoor operation has influenced the inhabitants of the country so much that many families have been part of their lives. In Katihar in Bihar, Kushinagar in UP, and many other cities, children born during this period were appointed Sindoor, said the Prime Minister. At the Conclave of the NDA chief ministers, a resolution was adopted by congratulating the defense forces and the Modi government for the military operation. … The Sindoor operation highlights the unwavering commitment of the Government of the NDA to put the sovereignty of Indians and the security of the Indians above everything else, said that the resolution, stressing that the innocent people were killed during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22 on the basis of religion. The story continues below this announcement The resolution, which was proposed by the Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and supported by the deputy for Maharashtra and the chief of Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde, said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly indicated that the authors of this attack will obtain an answer beyond their imagination. And that's exactly what happened. Our forces gave a strategic and calibrated response. Terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan have been completely destroyed. The resolution appreciated the Prime Minister and the Government of India for having always emphasized the strengthening of our armed forces, the recall of measures such as the implementation of a pension of rank one after decades, the modernization of the armed forces and the improvement of infrastructure and connectivity in border areas.

