Trump wants “names and countries” of Harvard international students





Harvard continuing the Trump administration on the ban on international registrations

Harvard continues the Trump administration in response to its international ban on students' registration.

Donald Trump said he wanted the “names and countries” to each international student registered at Harvard University, another stage of the president's repression against the Ivy League school.

He made the request in a social post of truth on May 25, a few days after a federal judge blocked the efforts of the Trump administration to prohibit the University from registering in anyone in the United States on a student visa.

“We want to know who these foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard billions of dollars, but Harvard is not exactly to come,” wrote Trump. “We want these names and these countries.”

Trump did not immediately say how the federal government would use this information, nor which part of his administration would manage such lists. USA TODAY contacted the White House for more information.

Trump's position comes after the interior security secretary Keem Noem sent a letter to Harvard leaders saying that university participation in the program of students and exchange visitors would be dismissed “immediately”. This is a critical prerequisite for colleges and universities to register international students.

All international students should be transferred to another university to stay in the United States, she said.

Harvard then continued the administration, qualifying the move as “blatant violation” of the protections of the first amendment, as well as the guarantees of the 14th amendment in terms of regular procedure and other legal rights. Judge Allison Burroughs, appointed by former President Barack Obama, May 23, ranked on the school side in a temporary order.

She wrote in her decision that politics would lead to an “immediate and irreparable injury” at the Harvard campus.

Elite universities, included by Harvard, attracted a large part of Trump's anger during his second administration. Federal agencies under its leadership have focused on the schools they allege do not protect Jewish students against anti -Semitism, in addition to targeting diversity efforts on campuses across the country.

A new bill on Congress spending would also increase the taxes of rich private universities on the investment gains they make on their endowments.

An ISA combination of the college of charitable donations, gifts and placement income, and is used to continue the work of a university and its programs.

Rebuilding wrongly to reference the endowment of around $ 53 billion in Harvard, Trump wrote on social networks: “Harvard has $ 52,000,000, use it and stop asking the federal government to continue to grant you money!”

Contribution: Hannah Hudnall

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/25/trump-harvard-international-student-names/83852222007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos