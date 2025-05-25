PSI needs political narrative reconstruction if Jokowi joins





Jakarta UI Cecept's political observer suspects that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will most likely accept PSI's proposal to occupy the President of the President. Because Jokowi needed a new political mount after he was no longer president and was dismissed from the PDIP. The political party is an important structure in democracy. PSI could be Jokowi's political vehicle to maintain institutional influence, “he said on Sunday, May 25, 2025. According to him, Jokowi has been able to strengthen PSI because he has favored many groups of volunteers and so far, there has been a soap diagram between Jokowi and groups of volunteers. “If Jokowi between PSI, he can strengthen his network and his political control through the party,” added Cecept. Thus, it is not impossible for PSI to grow if he is led by Jokowi. In addition, Kaesang Pangarep's father did not even resign a year from his post as president and groups of volunteers and Jokowi's loyalists are also always active in the circle of power. “Jokowi's volunteers and loyalists still exist. It can be capitalized to stimulate PSI electability as long as it is supported by adequate political logistics,” said Cecept. He also said that the PSI brand as a political party for young people would not be an obstacle either. The PSI would only need to rebuild political accounts to smooth the regeneration and Jalan Jokowi occupies the president of the President General. “PSI will certainly build a new relevant story for Jokowi's position. Our society tends to forget things like that quickly,” he said. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> As we know, PSI is preparing to organize a great election to elect a new general president. The name of Jokowi has strengthened as a candidate for the president of PSI. In addition, support has also come from Jokowi volunteers, namely Projo, which is optimistic that PSI will become a new political force in Jokowi's hands. Jokowi himself responded to the speech to direct the PSI by saying that he will plan to present himself to the president of the PSI. “Yes, it's still in circulation. Do not let me lose later,” he said in Solo, Central Java, recently. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

