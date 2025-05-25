The verification of the facts prevails over the affirmations on the cups of Medicaid in the GOP bill | Health news





A Medicaid bill pushed by the Republicans offers significant reductions in the health insurance program for low -income Americans. But the President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that the legislation would change Medicaid in a way that does not fight waste, fraud and abuse, a sentence that he has repeated seven times in a few minutes.

Did not make any significant cutting, said the republican president. The only thing was the cut, it is waste, fraud and abuse. Did not change Medicaid and did not change drugs and did not change social security.

The House of Representatives adopted the bill on Thursday, and it is now moving to the Senate, where it could be changed. The version of the house does not directly target social security or health insurance. But that changes Medicaid, including in a way that aligns with republican priorities.

The non -partisan congress of the budget budget congress has planned that at least 8.6 million people will lose coverage due to changes.

Relatively little of the bill is clearly linked to the attempt to reduce fraud or errors, said Leighton Ku, director of the George Washington University Center for Health Policy Research. There are some minor provisions on things like the search for deaths that are registered or that check the addresses. But the main provisions are in no way fraud, waste or error. These are things that reflect the political preferences of republican architects.

Robin Rudowitz, vice-president and director of the Medicaid program and not guaranteed the KFF health policies research group, agreed that the scope of bills of bills goes further than Trump. The extent of the reductions in federal spending and the resulting coverage losses go far beyond the stretching of fraud and abuses, she said.

Key bills could be removed before final votes and promulgation while others can be added.

The White House did not respond to an investigation for this verification of the facts.

How the federal government defines waste, fraud and abuse

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Federal Agency which manages Medicaid, offers official definitions for these three terms:

Fraud: When someone cheats, hides or distorts knowingly to obtain money or goods from any program of health care services. Medicare or Medicaid fraud is considered a criminal act. Waste: the outputization of services or other practices that directly or indirectly involve unnecessary costs for any health care provision program. Examples of waste make excessive office visits, prescribing more medicines than necessary and commander of excessive laboratory tests. ABUS: When health care providers or suppliers perform actions that directly or indirectly involve unnecessary costs for any health care provision program. The abuse includes any practice that does not provide patients with medically necessary services or will meet the standards recognized professionally, such as overcharging or improper use of billing codes. Certain provisions of invoices may be described as targeting waste, fraud and abuse

A provision of the bill obliges states to confirm the eligibility for the beneficiaries of Medicaid at least every six months rather than each year under the current law. Another would define more strict requirements to verify the addresses of registrants and other information.

Such efforts could save spending on non -eligible people and could be classified as a waste prevention measure.

Other provisions are more ideological than on waste, fraud and abuse

Several of the most important bills are more motivated by ideological differences in the way the program should be expansive and what types of people should benefit.

One of these provisions involves people in the United States without documentation.

Because it is already against the law to spend Federal Medicaid funds for undocumented persons, the bill adopts a different approach: it seeks to make more difficult for states to rely exclusively on public funds to cover immigrants in the United States. Currently, 14 states and the Columbia district cover children regardless of their immigration status, and seven more Washington states, DC, also cover at least certain adults living in the United States without documents.

For these States, the bill reduces the share of federal governments of Medicaid payments from 90% to 80%.

In other words, if a state wants to continue to cover undocumented persons, it faces a reduction in the rate of federal reimbursement for the coverage of American citizens, not only immigrants in the country without documents. Budgetary pressures in these states could mean that some citizens also lose some of their advantages or all of their Medicaid coverage.

Another provision involves working requirements. The bill would oblige those aged 19 to 64 to receive Medicaid in the expansion of the Act respecting affordable care, which was adopted during the former president Barack Obamas Democratic Administration, to work or participate in qualification activities (such as having a handicap, being a guardian for family members or frequenting school) for at least 80 hours per month.

Research has revealed that the vast majority of people who would be required to work in similar requirements are already used or have a qualification exemption, but many are thrown from Medicaid because they fail to follow the compulsory documents.

Work requirements do not concern waste, fraud and abuse. They fundamentally modify the rules of which is eligible for the program, and they add a huge set of bureaucratic obstacles and administrative formalities for eligible people to maintain coverage, said Benjamin d Sommers, professor of health and medicine economics at the Harvard University The Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School.

A KFF analysis in March revealed that fraud occurs in Medicare and Medicaid mainly by providers. There are controls on fraud, waste and abuse at federal and state levels, KFF wrote.

Another bill prohibits Medicaid funds spent on non -profit organizations mainly committed to family planning or reproduction services, which would affect Planned Parenthood and other organizations that provide abortions.

Finally, at least two provisions focus on savings of money. It should be for the first time imposing Copays of $ 35 for many types of care. The other would limit retroactive coverage after asking Medicaid to one month before the request, against 90 days. These provisions do not specify how they eliminate waste, fraud and abuse.

Medicaid savings in this bill are mainly reducing the registration on the program, said Sommers.

Our decision

Trump said that the House bill does not change Medicaid, only reducing waste, fraud and abuse.

The legislation includes provisions which could improve the detection of beneficiaries who are not eligible for coverage.

But other provisions would change Medicaid to align with Trump's ideology and republican priorities. The bill would encourage states to stop using their own funds to cover undocumented persons in the United States; It forces people to work or carry out other activities approved to guarantee benefits; And it prohibits Medicaid payments to non -profit organizations such as Planned Parenthood, which provide abortions among other services.

Other changes aim to reduce expenses, including the taxation of Copays and a shorter window for retroactive coverage. These provisions do not specify how they reduce waste, fraud or abuse.

We assess the false declaration.

