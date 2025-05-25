PSI Kebumen maintains that Jokowi and Kaesang are candidates for the President General





Nurse| Kaesang Pangarep during the meeting of DPD PSI Kebumen– Kebumen – The names of Kaesang Pangarep and Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continue to strengthen to become the general president (Ketum) of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in accordance with the Congress of the new PSI President in July. PSI DPD president Kebumen Beny Surahman said Kaesang and Jokowi were both the two best figures for the party carrying the rose in the grip. “The two have the potential. Currently, PSI executives in Kebumen also want Mas Kaesang and Mr. Jokowi,” said Beny, after hearing a Moulu coffee activity (Kopdar) on Sunday (5/25 /). Beny said Kebumen's support support has currently expressed a lot of Kaesang and Jokowi. According to him, it is something natural, especially since PSI is a party that maintains the principle of democracy. Read also: Regent Lilis supports the Gedsi Fersia Permsi program “From Jokowi, we can take its experiences in the national political arena which is undoubtedly. Kaesang as a young executive to keep his young executives to continue to exist and to competitive,” he added. He considered Ir. Joko Widodo (President of the Republic of Indonesia 2014-2024) and Kaesang Pangarep (PSI President of PSI) are two important figures which are considered a strong vision of the future of PSI. The two are called inspiring figures which showed dedication and real contribution to the party. “We believe that these two extraordinary personalities are able to put PSI in a broader national political force, closer to the people, and more influential to determine the orientation of the policy of the nation,” he said. PSI Kebumen's secretary general Galih Aksara explained that in the next PSI Ketum elections, all members recorded throughout Indonesia who have an identity card (KTA) can vote directly. Likewise for the PSI Kebumen frames which until now remain solid and an order to accommodate the PSI congress. Also read: the cliffs of the labile from the village of Wonoharjo have the potential of a section of a landslide “All the PSI Kebumen executives who have already KTA, so far, remain solid and a command. We are still waiting for the instructions of the president of the DPD PSI Kebumen to meet the PSI Congress,” said Galih. Technically, candidates for the President General must receive the support of a minimum of 5 provincial DPWs and 20 DPD Regency / City to be able to register. This shows that PSI learns to be an open party that grows with its base. “The existence of this super open election will be the first and the only PSI in Indonesia, the party whose members can immediately elect the president of Umam. This is a new political breakthrough where the party has held a man with a single vote,” he concluded. (mam) Check the news and other articles on Google News Source:





