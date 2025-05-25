Volunteer Bara JP Tolak Jokowi candidates before for the president of the PSI

Jakarta, jnn.co.id – The organization of Jokowi's presidential volunteers (Bara JP) said that he had refused the appointment of former president Joko Widodo as a candidate for the President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). Jokowi should focus on social activities, diversity, tolerance and diversity.

This strong statement was made by the faithful supporter of Jokowi, Rely Reagan, who was secretary general Bara JP, Reagen to the media team on Monday morning (19/05/2025) in Jakarta.

He said Pakdhe Jokowi, his nickname, did not need to join or become the PSI board of directors because he already has a fairly important volunteer base.

No need. Better, he sits as a state man. Many sympathizers outside the party or inside the party hope that Mr. Jokowi is positioned in the middle, said the reactive of his nickname.

He explained that he had proposed to Jokowi that the volunteers Bara JP had made political parties three months ago. The reason, Bara JP already has branches in 34 provinces and 340 districts / cities, and 17 countries. However, Jokowi refused.

He said he had the idea of ​​having a great open party. Jokowi explained that the super open party in question is where each member can choose the general president.

If Mr. Jokowi wants to enter as party president, yes, the party is only super open, which is indeed doctrine can be done as it should, said Reengen.

Meanwhile, the president of the presidential volunteer of Jokowi Barisan (Bara JP), Utje Gustaaf Patty, said, Bara JP must review his post if the former president Joko Widodo became president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

Utje said Bara JP was not a problem if Jokowi joined a political party. Because, he said, even to PDIP Jokowi was only limited to executives.

However, other things if Jokowi becomes the general president. He said Jokowi would be a political symbol if he became the party president of the party. This position, said Utje, will do volunteers, in particular JP JP, Gob.

Once we are the general president, we must redefine him. Because we were independent all this time. Well, if you became the president, we had to participate in the determination of the attitude. Whether individually or this organization merges, said Utje on Saturday (05/17/2025).

Utje said the group of volunteers would hesitate because the majority of volunteers were not a supporter. Even if Bara JP did not want Jokowi to be the general president of a political party, Utje said that the appointment of the President was the constitutional law of Jokowi.

PSI Jokowi candidate president

Previously, Jokowi said that he has always taken into account if he was registered to register as a candidate for the President of PSI or not. He responded to his chance to participate in the struggle of the party president who is currently led by his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep.

Yes again in calculation. Do not leave if later, for example, I participated, I lost, he said when he was met in the city of Solo, Wednesday May 14, 2025, was reported in Tempo.co.

PSI opened the registration of candidates from the potential party president on May 13, 2025 until the end of this month. The process of determining and announcement of the names of the candidates to the President General should be made until June 18, 2025. After that, the candidates for Ketum will make the campaign process from June 19 to July 11, 2025.

In addition, on July 10, 2025, PSI will announce the list of elections for permanent voters. From 12 to 19 July 2025, the party entered the voting period. The series of stages of the major elections will lead to the PSI Congress. The announcement of the results of the PSI Raya elections should be carried out at the PSI Congress on July 19, 2025, in Solo, Central Java. (Red / TNP)