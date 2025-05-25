PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul during the first four nations tour





Istanbul: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the Palais de Dolmabahce on Sunday to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Upon his arrival, the president of Turkiye welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting of the two leaders at the level of the delegation began. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Staff of the Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Army, Minister of Information and Dissemination Attaullah Tarar and the Special Tariq Deputy Assist in Reunion. The Turkish president will organize a dinner in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening during a two -day visit to Turkiye. The Prime Minister's visit is to express their gratitude to the people of Turkiye and in particular President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their unshakable support for Pakistan's position in the recent Pak-Indre tensions. When he arrived at Istanbul airport, he was received by Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guller, Governor Istanbul, president of the Pakistan-Turkiye cultural association, Pakistan ambassador to Turkiye, Consul General Istanbul, senior officials from the Turkish government and Pakistani diplomats displayed in Turkiye. The Prime Minister will visit Iran, Azerbaijan and Tadjikistan until 30 of this month. During the visit, the Prime Minister will have large discussions with the leaders of these countries throughout the range of questions, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance. He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and recognition for the supporting support in Pakistan by the sympathetic countries during the recent crisis with India. The Prime Minister will also attend the International Glacier Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, which will be held on 29 and 30 of this month. Previously, the president of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the political, regional and economic situation. The two leaders also discussed internal and external security problems taking into account the current regional developments. The President of the PPP informed the Prime Minister of recent established contacts concerning Pakistani-Indic tensions and shared the details of a recent briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

