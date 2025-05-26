Politics
Caste census A way to include marginalized in the dominant development of development: PM Modé
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deposit. | Photo credit: Ani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunday, May 25, 2025), said that the list of caste announced as part of the ten -year census was a step towards his model of governments to bring the marginalized and those left in all areas in the development.
Addressing a conclave of ministers in chief and deputy chief ministers belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr. Modi declared that the success of Operation Sindoor was a reaffirmation of the achievements that the country had made in its thrust towards self-repair, emphasizing the accuracy and precision of indigenous defense technology.
Sources present in Reunion have said that Mr. Modi asked managers to avoid the tendency to speak out of turn, a probable reference to more than one BJP leader making controversial remarks on Pahalgam's terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor. In the past few days, Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shahs, the remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and the Haryana BJP deputy Ram Chandra Jangras, made a comment on the victims of Pahalgam's attack have aroused serious criticism.
Read also | Operation Sindoor not only the military mission but the face of the evolution of India, says Prime Minister Modi
The conclave is a regular event organized over the years, where ministers in chief make presentations of best practices followed by their governments for replication in other authorities to NDA.
Two resolutions were adopted at the meeting, one praising the Indian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister’s management in Operation Sindoor and another on the decision to undertake a caste census by the Modi government.
The resolution of Operation Sindoor was moved by the chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and supported by the deputy minister in chief of the Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, while the resolution of the caste census was moved by the chief minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini and supported by the Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Minister Pawan Kalin.
Speaking on occasion, Mr. Shinde, who is also the leader of the BJP Ally Shiv Sena, said that the world needs to hear the resolution of the noisy and clear India) who dares to provoke that India will be destroyed. The strength of our defense forces is the impenetrable shield protecting the nation.
NDA does not believe in caste policy: Nadda
Briefing Media After the meeting, the president of the BJP, JP Nadda, said that thanks to the resolution of the caste census, it was specified that the NDA did not believe in caste policy, but the list of castes will help people left in different areas to develop.
The enumeration of the caste has always been part of our political imagination and it was a government of the NDA, under the Minister -in -chief Nitish Kumar, who had proposed to do so first, said Nadda.
The third term of the Narendra Modi government will end a year on June 4, the government also ending 11 years with Mr. Modi at the Barre, which will be marked on June 9. A committee will be trained to find ways to mark this occasion. We will also mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the emergency in India, and on this occasion will see again who worked to suspend democratic rights in the country and who defended these values, said Nadda.
He added that there were also discussions on the conclave on the fight against extremism of the left (LWE), in which the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, informed the meeting of the strategies adopted to fight against the LWE, while the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, informed the measures taken in this direction, and the Minister of the State, Sharma informed the rehabilitation and development of the areas affected by the LWE.
Among those who attended the meeting were the ministers of the Union Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Mr. Nadda, with the exception of 20 ministers in chief and 18 deputy chief ministers. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, had the meeting miss on other commitments, said sources.
About seven best practices were discussed at the meeting, including the Bastar Olympic Games which take place in Chhattisgarh to promote traditional sports and culture in this region, the design and implementation of a uniform civil code in Uttarakhand, and the campaign against children's marriage in Assam by the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. A study visit organized by the BJP to study the campaign against child marriage in Assam will also be undertaken by other states.
Published – May 25, 2025 11:58 a.m.
|
