As in the United Kingdom, Springsteen obtains applause in France for comments on Trump

The singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen calls Trump Admin

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration during a recent program in the United Kingdom, urging fans to “fight authoritarianism”.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. By following the comments in the United Kingdom, Springsteen called the Trump administration “corruption, incompetent and betrayal” during a show in France.

New country, same message.

Bruce Springsteen pronounced his declarations of democracy, which included the call of the corrupt, incompetent and betrayal Trump administration on Saturday May 24, during the concert of the street group E at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium stadium in Lille, in France.

The show was part of the Land of Hope and Dreams tower, which started on May 14 in Manchester in the United Kingdom.

I have always tried to be a good ambassador for America, said Springsteen while presenting a performance of my city of ruins. I spent my life singing on the place where we succeeded and where we failed to live our civic ideals and our dreams. I always thought it was my job. Things are currently happening with me that modify the very nature of the democracy of our country and they are simply too important to ignore.

The remarks were similar to those presented during the three previous programs on the tour, including the opening match of May 14 at the Coop Live Arena. They encountered cheers in France, as they were in the United Kingdom

The public was very favorable overall, said Toby Davidson de Toronto, who was in the audience of Lille, by e-mail.

'Chimes of freeity' made me cry, said Davidson of the entertainment song. Never heard live. Very impactful for me right now. Surrealist experience.

Since the start of the tour, President Trump has tested Springsteen on social networks several times, and one of the presidents of the presidents included the sharing of a meme on who represents Trump who hits a golf ball and striking Springsteen, which overturns him on stage.

Those who want to know, yes I stand with Bruce Springsteen all day !! said Michelle Moore, member of the Choir on rue E, native of the Rouge Banque, on the morning of Sunday May 25 on Facebook. He says exactly what someone should have already said, but there are a lot of cowards that believe in what Maga says. I will tell you this, it is better to represent something or you will fall for everything. It is not our fight not only one person. We must all hold together and let them know that we are not the one !!! I love to be part of the story at a time like this, it will not be easy but I promise that it will be worth it for our families in the future! Take a stand. It must be done !!

Many in the world of music show support for Springsteen. Robert Plant, a former led singer Zeppelin, expressed his support during a show in Finland, according to Classic Rock, and Sheryl Crow carried a Springsteen T-shirt and called the boss to come to the presidential elections of the Boston Calling 2025 on Friday, May 23, according to Boston.com.

Springsteen and the E Street Band released the Land of Hope and Dreams Ep on Wednesday May 23, which includes the declarations of Springsteen State of Democracy, and the Land of Hope and Dreams songs, My City of Ruins, and Chimes of Freedom, recorded live on May 14

The next show is Tuesday May 27 in Lille. You will find below the Springsteen declarations as registered on May 14:

Introduction to Land of Hope and Dreams

Good evening! It's great to be in Manchester and back to the United Kingdom Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour! The Mighty E Street Band is here this evening to call on the right power of art, music, rock n roll in dangerous moments.

In my house, America I love, America I have written, which has been a lighthouse of hope and freedom for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration. Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to raise us with us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom sound!

Introduction to the house of a thousand guitars

The last check, the last verification of power after checks and government sales failed, they are the people, you and me. It is in the union of people around a common ensemble of values ​​now is all that is between democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, everything we have is from each other.

Introduction to my city of ruins

There are very strange, strange and dangerous — take place there right now. In America, they persecute people to use their right to freedom of expression and express their dissent. This happens now.

In America, the richest men are satisfied with the abandonment of the poorest children in the world to illness and death. This happens now. In my country, they have a sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They make the historical legislation of civil rights go back which led to a fairer and plural society. They abandon our great allies and put themselves on the side of dictators against those who fight for their freedom. They finance American universities which will not bow to their ideological requests. They eliminate residents of the American streets and without regular procedure, discharge them to foreign detention centers and prisons. It all happens now.

The majority of our elected officials have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government. They have no concerns or idea of ​​what it means to be deeply American. America that I have sung you for 50 years is real and regardless of its faults is a big country with a formidable people. We will therefore survive at this time. Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said, he said “in this world, there is not as much humanity as we wish, but there is enough”. Pray.

