Where is the firmness of the police





GUMPANNEWS.COM, City of ACE – The disclosure of an illegal LPG and a fuel oil warehouse (BBM) in the Ateuk Jawo village, Banda Aceh, by a joint team from Sinteldam IM and Deninteldam IM on Friday (23/05/2025) collected the controversy yesterday. The reason is, just a day after being transferred to the Banda Aceh police, the boss of the warehouse and seven workers were repatriated. According to Banda Aceh City UKM Banda and Trade Cooperative Office (Diskopukmdag), Samsul Bahri, said that the Oplosan Gas Panggun warehouse in Gampong Ateuk Jawo was illegal. He said this when the raid was done by Denintel Kodam IM. Meanwhile, Pertamina also appreciated the stages of the TNI device during the raid. “Indeed, it is outside our supply chain. And it is purely a criminal offense,” said Muhammad Suhanda, director of the III sales branch of PT Perta Patra Niaga Sales in the Aceh retail area. “If we really have no influence. But the most impact because of the practice of this Oplosan, the official element is more and more achieved,” he said, quoted by Serambinews.com. Sunday (25/05/2025). However, the results of the police survey were contrary. The chief police commissioner of Banda Aceh, Pol Joko Heri Purwono, via the Kasat Reskrim Polresta Banda Aceh, Commissioner Fadillah Aditya Pratama, said that there was no element of criminal acts in the case. “We check with the crime scene, we check some people to be questioned,” he said. “There is no criminal, as long as there is no criminal. According to the facts on the ground, there is no gas mixture either,” he said. But the return of the authors in a short time raises suspicions among the community. One of the speakers who refused to be appointed questioned the firmness of the police in the treatment of the problem. “If there is no evidence, why can there be a report to the TNI? If this should not be proven, it is impossible for the TNI to intervene,” he said on Sunday (25/05/2025). “If the crime scene is in Medan, why is it just released? It should be followed, unpolled and then released,” he added, This situation triggers public disorders. The community has urged those responsible for the application of laws, in particular the regional general inspector of the regional police Achmad Kartiko, to be firm and not let this case evaporate. Because the practice of the LPG mixture is considered to be dangerous and violates various legal rules, including government regulations instead of law number 2 of 2022 concerning CIPTA work and law n ° 6 of 2023, in particular article 40 and article 55. Residents also hope that the law will be maintained without discrimination. “The residents hope that the authorities will act decisively and transparently, so that the law is not only strong but blunt.” He concluded.

