Boris, baby number 9 and the alpha dad brigade of middle age





POp quiz. What is Rod Stewart, two more than Robert de Niro, like Mel Gibson, one less than Eddie Murphy, and at least five less than Elon Musk? Yes, his account Boris Johnsons Kiddie!

The former Prime Minister appeared in an Instagram Post weekend of the Carrie Johnson wife celebrating the arrival of their fourth, and officially his ninth child. It is, of course, a beautiful thing, worthy of celebration, to welcome a whole new arrival in the world. And for Boris in particular, novelty should never age. Because Bébé Poppy has been following a quick succession since April 2020, Wilfred, Romy and Frank, who are part of an ever increasing johnsonian set that currently includes Theodore Apollo, Cassia Peaches, Milo Arthur and Lara Lettice (with her second wife Marina Wheeler) and Stephanie Macintyre of a relationship with the art dealer Helen Macintyre. The paternity of Johnsons in the latter case only emerged after an infamous legal hubbub in 2013, during which the superior judges decided that the public had the right to know the mayors of London. A scandalous idea that marked during the same procedure has never been confirmed neither denied, there could still be another child Johnsonian Love.

Boris Johnson with his new baby, Poppy Carrie Johnson / Instagram Point being, Johnson joined the ranks of high -level daddy alpha men with an extremely enthusiastic, pronate and based on parenting figures. He is, of course, famous allergic to discussions on his family situation, and the host of Stonewalled LBC Nick Ferrari in 2019 when he was asked exactly how many children he had engendered. He finally admitted six in 2021. It was during a slightly embarrassed American television interview, and he qualified his admission with, it's a lot of work, I tell you, but I love it. And I want you to know that I change a lot of diapers. It is a classic alpha dad material. Alpha dads, mainly in thin skin and eager for attention (why do they need so many children?), Ask the approval of the things that ordinary dads do. Yes, you change diapers. This is what you are supposed to do when you are a father! You don't get a special badge to change the diapers! But the figures, they say. Look at the numbers, the exhausting quantity. For Father Alpha, it's always about him. Her Elon Musk said to the world, via X of course, that he is on a mission to connect a collapsed birth rate (while telling her first wife, Justine Wilson, in private, according to an interview of 2010 that she gave to Marie Claire, I am the alpha in this relationship). His Eddie Murphy boasts of the power of his seed. And his Johnson complaining about the workload of paternity while exponentially increasing the workload of paternity. And it is because Father Alpha is a narcissistic disruptor. He does the counter-intuitive thing because he is a maze and, once again, all around him. The cost, for example, of increasing a child at 21 in the United Kingdom is estimated at around 230,000. So that, in an era of almost constant financial uncertainty, does the Bojo make? Have nine of them (at least)! He could nevertheless explain that the loan activities (he was offered a loan, in 2021, of 800,000 to complete his income for the diapers?). Likewise, a 2017 study revealed that the carbon footprint of a single child in the United Kingdom, a year, was around 58.6 tonnes of CO2, which, during a lifetime, is the equivalent of driving a petrol car at around 80 times in the planet (although, frankly, anyone with a child who, like mine, has already been the most in mid-term. Elon Musk with his son x a-x AP photo / Alex Brandon There must be, surely, a less expensive, dangerous and megalomaniac ways to prove its status as a alpha dad? Funny you should ask 1 and 1 Start the weightlifting now. All alpha dads do it. This is called resistance training, and they will tell you that it is on central force, the rejuvenation of testosterone levels and the diversion of future muscle decay. But it is really a question of appearing in the school day of the school with your top. 2 Go to cold swimming, every day. Yes, it is a question of stimulating your immune system, increasing your number of white blood cells, calming the mind and neutralizing points in cortisol linked to stress. But, for the ultimate goal, see number 1. 3 and 3 Buy a motorcycle. If you can't do 1 and 2, just splash a huge metal growl. You wear leathers of form and fight against the flab all day, and the noise that cuts itself alone will assure you more random attention than stumbling in the park with a double -digit convent of the expensive planet around your ankles. 4 Dominate the day of the bins. Yes, Alpha, the bins are your thing. Possess it. The word will propagate. 5 In restaurants, with other families, slide towards the server and secretly pay the bill. This could cost more than raising a child in the United Kingdom up to 21 years, but that's what Alphas do. You live on this boastful for the rest of the week. 6. Never ask B&Q help. 7 Never ask for help by directing the family at foreign airports. 8 Always beat your children to all tennis, swimming, cards, board games, Christmas quizs, it's ideal for their backbone. 9. Eat only incredibly healthy foods. You want to be there for your children's weddings. And, well, see number 1, of course. 10. Take time for your children, love them wildly and savor every moment. And if everything else fails, you can release another hangar, like Boris and his crew. It's a lot of work, and you will change a lot of diapers because the Bozza knows only too well but you will love it.

