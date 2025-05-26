Tokyo – A joint declaration signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier in May avoided the wording which could contradict Japan, with Beijing asking to remove such a reference so as not to damage links with the neighboring country, diplomatic sources said on May 25.

The suppression apparently indicates that Chinese leaders are trying to stabilize its relations with Japan, an American security ally, in the midst of an intensifying confrontation between Beijing and Washington.

In the document approved by the two leaders during their talks at the top on May 8 in Moscow, China and Russia, promised to deepen mutual trust and cooperation between their soldiers, to extend the scale and scope of joint exercises and to organize joint and regular air patrols.

The sources have indicated that the joint declaration project initially referred to the commitment of the two countries to maintain the security of Northeast Asia, which could suggest an increase in military activities joined by them near Japan.

Japan has repeatedly expressed its concerns concerning joint military exercises between the two countries, including the flights of concerted bombers and the navigation of warships, near its territory.

The joint declaration of declaration on the deepening of the strategic partnership of China-Russia also said that Moscow welcomes the investments of Chinese companies in a special economic zone on a group of islands held by Russia claimed by Japan, and that Beijing will study with caution the possibility, according to sources.

This sentence concerning the disputed islands, called the Northern territories by Japan and the Kurils of the South by Russia, was finally suppressed, they said. The territorial row has long been a source of friction between Tokyo and Moscow, preventing them from signing a peace treaty after the Second World War.

The writing of the document began in late 2024, the best Chinese diplomat Wang Yi leading the process, according to sources, adding that the document has been revised several times.

Mr. XI went to Moscow earlier in May for his summit with Mr. Putin and to attend a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, which Russia observed the day of victory. The Chinese chief also watched a military parade on Moscow Red Square.

Russia and China have reinforced their links in recent years, Beijing opposing Western sanctions against Moscow on its large -scale invasion of Ukraine which began in February 2022.

According to the joint declaration, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin have undertaken to respond resolutely to respond to the policy of double confinement in Washingtons.

The published document has urged Japan to learn from the atrocious crimes it has committed and to be cautious in its words and its actions on historical issues, and to distance itself from militarism.

Putin told Mr. Xi that he would be happy to visit China to attend a ceremony in September to mark the 80th anniversary of what Beijing called for his victory in the 1937-1945 resistance war against Japanese aggression.

Mr. Masayuki Masuda, chief of the Chinese division of the National Institute for Defense Studies, based in Tokyo, said that the reference to the deeper military collaboration in Beijing-Moscow in Northeast Asia could have triggered a backlash of Japan, the United States and South Korea.

China probably did not want the document to comb an image of a Japanese-American alliance in South Korea against the North-Russian-Russia-Russia camp, he said.

Russia and North Korea have also expanded bilateral military cooperation as part of a partnership treaty signed by Mr. Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong one in June 2024. Kyodo News

