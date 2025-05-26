Trump delays 50% prices on the EU until July 9





President Donald Trump meets the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum, Tuesday January 21, 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

Evan Vucci | Photo AP

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had accepted an extension of the 50% rate deadline on the European Union until July 9.

“I received an appeal today from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, requesting an extension of the deadline of June 1 on the 50% tariff with regard to trade and the European Union,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I accepted the extension on July 9, 2025, it was my privilege to do so,” he added.

Trump's position came after Von Der Leyen said she had a “good call” with Trump, but needed until July 9 to “reach a good deal”.

“The EU and the United States share the most consecutive and narrowest trade relations in the world,” she wrote on X.

“Europe is ready to advance discussions quickly and decisively,” she continued.

Trump imposed prices of 20% on the EU as part of his radical “reciprocal prices” before reducing the rate to 10% for 90 days on April 9.

But Trump last week suggested a “50%right rate” on the EU from June 1, saying that the block of 27 countries “was very difficult to manage”.

“Our discussions with them are not going!” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

He later said that he did not intend to conclude an agreement with the EU before June 1.

“I just said, it is time that we were playing the game of the way I know how to play the game,” he said during the signature event of the anexuctive order in the White House.

