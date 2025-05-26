Nordic / Stockholm instructor

In a surprising investigation published By the independent Swedish media Blankspot. On May 20, the Nordic surveillance and research network of the publisher of the Nordic Monitor investigation platform and its publisher, Abdullah Bozkurt, would have been distinguished by Turkish intelligence as targets of disturbance.

This revelation emerged within the framework of the Swedish journalist Rasmus Canbcks investigates diplomatic and intelligence exchanges between Sweden and Turkey before the recent liberation of the Swedish journalist imprisoned Joakim Medin of a high security prison in Istanbul. The article suggested that the liberation of Medus may have resulted from a secret diplomatic agreement and intelligence between the two nations.

According to a confidential source with long-standing links with intelligence operations in the Middle East that spoke in Blankspot anonymously, the national organization of dinds (Mill Stihbarat Tekilat, MIT) has asked that specific individuals in Sweden are “disturbed” or embarrassed as a condition for the liberation of medins.

Among those who would have been named were Shiyar Ali, a representative of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (Pyd) in Syria, an entity designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and a person who directs the Nordic instructor.

Although the article did not explicitly name Bozkurt, it was clear that the MIT had targeted it, given its role as editor -in -chief of the platforms.

Founded in 2019 by Bozkurt and its Kenez Associé, the two Turkish journalists living in exile in Stockholm for almost a decade of Nordic monitor publishes investigation reports which often exhibit abuse by the authoritarian diet of turkeys under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The platform focuses in particular on the activities of Turkeys Intelligence Agency, which served as a key instrument for state repression, extending its scope far beyond the country's borders.

The source of Blankspot, which would have worked in the Middle East Intelligence for decades, said that the Liberation of Medins was part of a counterpart between the MIT and the Suédais intelligence agency, SPO (Skerhetspolisen).

A person from the Turkish Intelligence Service told me that the question [Medins release] has been resolved. As he said, it was directly with SPO, said the source. The person he met [in Turkey] Works close to the highest leadership of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT, the article said.

The source noted that this exchange had taken place in early May during a visit to Türkiye in an unrelated business. According to Blankspot, the sharing of information between Sweden and Turkey is routine, in particular in the light of prolonged negotiations surrounding NATO membership.

During a press conference on May 17, the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Malmer, Stenergard, denied any explicit counterpart for the liberation of MEDIS, but confirmed the existence of intelligence cooperation between countries. There is an intelligence cooperation in general between Turkey and Sweden. But I have no knowledge of what is exchanged in these contacts, she said.

Other Swedish officials have echoed this feeling following the article by Blankspots, rejecting any link between the liberation of Medus and the temporary detention of a PYD representative and a diplomat from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sweden.

Although no concrete evidence has been presented by Blankspot or other Swedish media to justify the allegations of a counterpart in the release of MEDIS, the Turkish authorities targeting the Nordic instructor are well documented.

The editors of platforms have published numerous articles with documentary evidence showing that Nordic Monitor has been in the Turkish government's reticle for almost a decade.

During prolonged negotiations for NATO membership between Turkey and Sweden, Turkish officials demanded controversial the closure of Nordic Monitor. This explosive request, raised during confidential discussions, was inadvertently revealed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Burak Akapar during a session of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, which examined NATO membership.

The question of the Nordic instructor is a serious question. Naturally, the closure of this is part and will continue to be part of the negotiations we carry out with Sweden, Akapar told legislators on November 16, 2023, while providing general information on current talks with the Swedish delegation to respond to Ankaras' requests.

Justifying the request for turkeys, Akapar said that he and his colleagues had been targeted by the platform, citing investigation articles exposing surveillance by Turkish diplomats abroad. Published documents have revealed that many Turkish embassies have carried out intelligence operations on dissidents, this information was then relayed to Ankara, leading to reprisals against exiled criticism and their families in Türkiye. Akapar himself was appointed in spying activity reports during his mandate as an ambassador to New Delhi.

The Turkish Deputy Minister also indicated that Turkey planned to operate the joint security mechanism established between the NATO summit countries in Vilnius in July 2023 to extract other dealerships in Sweden even after having approved NATO members. He said that a roadmap would be provided by the Swedish authorities to respond to the current turkeys.

These revelations aroused a strong response from the Swedish Union of Journalists (journalistfrbundet), of which Bozkurt and Kenez are members. The union said that it had previously warned the risk of the Turkish government to use NATO membership as a lever to target Turkish journalists living in exile in Sweden.

It is quite unacceptable to demand that the media in Sweden cease their operations. Turkish governments' attacks on journalists and the media are a threat to our freedom of expression, said Ulrika Hylet, president of the Swedish Union of Journalists, in a statement published on the organization's website on November 23, 2023.

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) also condemned the efforts of the turkey to close the Nordic instructor. The president of the EFJ, Maja Sever, denounced the campaign when the dirty political blackmail aimed to silence journalists who simply do their job. The EFJ firmly condemns these mafia type practices, she said.

The case was reported to the Council of Europes Council platform for journalists a joint initiative between the CEO and the main press freedom organizations that monitor threats against media professionals.

Bozkurt and Kenez were targeted by MIT, which intensified its surveillance and intelligence operations across Europe, targeting in particular Turkish journalists in exile who strive to continue their profession in difficult circumstances.

In December 2016, CEM KK, a government propagandist having close ties to Turkish information, called for murdering Bozkurt. Speaking on TGRT TV, a governmentalist media of the government, KK said that Bozkurts' welcoming speech in Stockholm was known to the Turkish authorities and demanded the journalist's extermination.

No need to beat around the bush. Where they live is known, including their addresses abroad. Let's see what happens if several of them are exterminated. How terrified they would be if you put bullets in the heads of some [critical] Journalists, he said.

KK has been the subject of an investigation in the past on the body of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) QUDs forces activities in Turkey, and Bozkurts writing on the illegal operations of QUDS apparently disturbed him.

Mesut Hakk CAN, Turkish advisor to the presidents for security and foreign policy, openly threatened Bozkurt with live television murder, broadcast by a national television network, saying Turkish information would find it and nourish it to sharks.

Speaking during a debate program on the pro-government CNN TRK on January 15, 2021, can target Bozkurt and said: Turkish national intelligence will find it, I will tell you. I do not know if the MIT will nourish him with fish or sharks, but the traitors always get their punishment.

CAN, professor and former 65 -year -old military officer, is a member of the Turkeys’s presidential security and foreign policy board advising Erdogan on strategic issues.

Bozkurt was attacked by three unidentified men in September 2020 in front of his house in a suburb of Stockholm and had moved to a safe place. His address and private information was kept secret under suiedal laws protecting vulnerable people. During the attack, he suffered scratches and bruises on his face, arms and legs and was treated in a local hospital and then released.

On October 10, 2022, the MIT secretly disclosed photos of him at Sabah Daily, a spokesperson for the regime who belongs to the Erdogans family. His home address until the secret was revealed as a continuation of an in progress Turkish government strategy aimed at harassing and intimidating the journalist. A few weeks later, the MIT also disclosed photos of Kenez surveillance in Sabah.