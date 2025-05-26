The case request for the Jokowi diploma case was expressed after the survey is stopped

Jakarta – The insistence to hold a special file for the alleged counterfeit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again strengthened, although the results of the investigation into the criminal investigation police station declared that all the education documents belonging to the president were declared original and valid.

The request should be officially submitted to the chief of the office of inquiry (Karo Wasidik) from the headquarters of the national police on Monday (26/26/2025), in the hope that the case will be examined openly and in a transparent manner.

“We want the case process to be carried out openly, involving medical-legal complaints and experts,” Rizal Fadillah told Jakarta on Saturday (05/24/2025).

The request refers to article 31 JO Article 33 paragraph (1) and (2) Regulation of the national police number 6 of 2019 concerning the survey on crimes. The letter of request will also be adopted to a number of state institutions such as the president, the parliament, the prosecutor's office and the criminal investigation.

Previously, the criminal investigation unit said that the Jokowi diploma ranging from primary school to studies at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada (UGM) University has proven authentic. The survey team even carried out a comparison test with three diplomas belonging to the colleague of Jokowi, who have all shown similarities in physical elements, the format, the type of paper and ink used.

“The results of the forensic test said that the original document was identical and came from the same product. Even the document of the document was still the same form and the same condition,” said the general crimes of the criminal investigation, the general of Brigadier Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro.

In addition to a conference diploma, criminal surveys have also drawn up the Jokowi high school diploma with the same results: authentic and according to existing archives. The investigation was officially arrested because there was no criminal element.

However, the request for a special case reflects the existence of doubts of certain parties on the results of the survey. The effort would aim to ensure a legal process which is really responsible and can be justified publicly. (ant)