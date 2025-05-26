Donald Trump explodes Putin that devil has happened to him?





President Donald Trump was unleashed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for continuing to attack Ukraine while talks continue between the two countries to find the end of the current conflict.

Why it matters

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the two nations have been locked in the war since then.

Trump said he would end the war within 24 hours of his return to duties in January, but months later, negotiations remain at a dead end. Last month, Trump admitted that Putin may not want to stop war and “approach me”, suggesting that the United States may need a different approach from Moscow to end the conflict.

Trump had a phone call with Putin last week, telling journalists in the break that the Russian chief had to stop the “Blood Bath” in Ukraine, adding that he was convinced that “a cease-fire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should never have happened, will end”.

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before boarding the Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on May 25.

Addressing journalists on the Tarmac of Morristown, in New Jersey, before climbing on Air Force one to return to Washington, DC, Trump spoke of a range of subjects while raising questions ranging from prices to manufacturing objectives to the peace talks of Russia and Ukraine.

“I am not satisfied with what Putin does,” said the president. “He kills a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell has happened to Putin. I have known him for a long time. I always have him with him, but he sends roquettes in cities and kills people, and I don't like it at all.”

“We are talking, and he pulls rockets in kyiv and other cities. I don't like that at all,” he added. “I don't like what Putin does, not even a little. He kills people. Something has happened to this guy, and I don't like it.”

. @ Potatus: “I'm not satisfied with what Putin does … He sends rockets in cities and kills people and I don't like it at all. We are talking about and he pulls rockets in Kyiv and other cities. I don't like that.” pic.twitter.com/dbxcd9k6s4

– Quick response 47 (@ rapidressese47) May 25, 2025

When he was asked if he had made a comment on the reports that Putin was almost taken in the middle of a Ukraine drone attack, Trump suggested “it might be a reason” for the supposed change of character of Putin, but stressed “I do not know. I did not hear this”.

Later, when they were asked for a follow -up on the talks with Putin, Trump said he would consider “absolutely” “to apply prices against Russia to force progress in peace talks, saying again:” He kills many people, I don't know what is with him. What happened to him, right? He kills a lot of people, I'm not happy with that. “”

Sunday, Kyiv and other regions went under a large Russian drone and a missile attack which killed at least 12 people and injured dozens of others, reported the Associated Press.

Trump had “good” Iranian talks

During his impromptu press, Trump revealed that he had spoken with Iranian officials this weekend and said that he would have good news to share on nuclear discussions between Washington and Tehran.

“I have the feeling that I could tell you something good. We have had serious progress,” said Trump. “Having to do with nuclear, we had very good discussions with Iran … We have had real progress, serious progress.”

European prices delayed

A sepreciary of the questions that Trump asked on Sunday evening, he also posted on Truth Social that he had spoken with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who had asked him to delay the rates against the commercial block.

Trump announced that he had accepted and would reject the departure until July 9, saying that it was his “privilege of doing so”, with the promise of having more discussions soon. If the two leaders conclude good commercial transactions, this would potentially mean any price for Europe.

What people say

President Donald Trump wrote in a social article of truth: “I received an appeal today from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, requesting an extension of the deadline of June 1 on the 50% tariff with regard to trade and the European Union. I accepted the extension – July 9, 2025

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday in response to the last attack on Russia: “… without a really strong pressure on Russian direction, this brutality cannot be stopped. The sanctions will certainly help. Pressure on Russia.

Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said last month: “I don't think it will improve until we are clearly indicated to Mr. Putin that we are ready to transform it and to his country into fish food.”

Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa republican, said in a position last month on X: “I saw enough murder of innocent women innocent + children. President Trump Pls has put the most difficult sanctions to Putin.

Update of 05/25/25, 19:27 PM and: This article was updated with additional information, context and comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-blasts-putin-hell-happened-him-2076929 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

