Xi Jinping Eyes rich from the seabed in the South Pacific





Good evening. In April, President Trump signed an executive decree that sent shock waves worldwide. The order aims to stimulate the exploitation of the seabed for minerals of rare land in international waters in defiance of an international moratorium on activity. But a decision made a few months earlier by China attracted much less attention, when the Chinese government signed a cooperative exploration agreement with the Cook Islands in the South Pacific. The diplomatic coup, writes Sean Williams, led a corner between the Cook Islands and New Zealand, with which it has loose constitutional ties. This could also lead to Chinese exploitation in the Cook Islands an exclusive economic area, or Eez, which covers an area the size of Mexico. The two movements highlight the way in which the United States and intense rivalry in Chinas now extend from space to the bottom of the oceans. Also in this week's issue: The Big Picture looks at GD Culture Group, a company linked to China, listed at the Nasdaq which helps enrich the Trump family; Eliot Chen on monitoring the coveted Nvidia coveted; Patrick McGee, author of Apple in ChinaOn the reasons why he will probably never be invited to visit the sieges of apples in Cupertino, California again; And Mike Kuiken and Randall Shriver on how the Trump administration can repair a broken export control diet. If you are not already a paying subscriber The threadPlease register here. Do you want this email directly in your reception box? Register to receive our free newsletter. Illustration by Pete Ryan Hidden treasures At the time, few people took note of the presence of Mark Browns at the opening of the February of Asian winter games in the northeast of Chinas Frigid. The Prime Minister of the Cook Islands was not in Harbin for sport, writes Sean Williams. Instead, he had traveled far from his tropical At home to sign a bold cooperation agreement with its Chinese hosts, potentially allowing them to access the underground riches of its islands. Credit: Jonathan Raa / Sipa Way Images AP Overview: Trump Cryptocurrency Big Investor has vast porcelain links The Chinese government has clearly indicated its dissatisfaction to be the main target of President Trumps Liberation Day Trade War. He would therefore follow that President XI would also be unhappy with companies and leaders linked to China enriching his opponent by buying and promoting cryptocurrencies related to the Trump family. But buy them. During this week, Noah Berman examines GD Culture Group, listed at Nasdaq, which recently announced its intention to buy $ 300 million in Trump cryptocurrency. The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, pronounces remarks while President Donald Trump examines during an investment event in America, April 30, 2025. Credit: the White House via Flick To follow or not follow: the last question of the disturbing Americas Ameors of Chipples Ai The American government has restricted the sale of certain high-quality semiconductor chips, especially the most powerful produced by Nvidia and AMD, with Chinese entities. But if a chip is sold, for example, to a company in Singapore or Malaysia, how can the American authorities ensure that it stays there and cannot be found in China? A new bipartite bill of the congress would set the scope on flea manufacturers, writes Eliot Chen, forcing them to find ways to geolociate their products from a distance. A Q&A with Patrick McGee After publications in Hong Kong and Germany for the Financial timePatrick McGee found his true vocation in San Francisco Cover Apple. The highest point of this rhythm was his new book Apple in China: the capture of the largest company in the worldpublished earlier this month. May 18 China thread Published an article based on the book, on the way Apple was blinded by the rapid development of its Chinese competitors, notably Huawei. In this week, questions and answers with Noah Berman, McGee returns to his research and conclusions, which Apple hated but Jon Stewart loved. Apples alleged that Faustian negotiates with the Chinese Communist Party perplexed him. You would not sell F-35 jets to China, said McGee in Berman. Why do we send the best engineers in the Americas [to train Chinese engineers]? It seems to be a strange strategy. Patrick McGee Illustration by Kate Copeland Richard Yu (left), Executive Director of Huawei, presents the Huawei Pura X mobile phone during the World Expo and electronics on March 21, 2025, in Shanghai, China. Credit: VCG via Images AP Iron Curtain digital americas needs an urgent overhaul Can the United States retain the rapid pace of technological development in China? Recent evidence does not suggest. Each new obstacle that Trump and Biden administrations tried to put the domestic champions of Chinas only seemed to inspire them to find new ways to overcome them and around them. Mike Kuiken and Randall Shriver suggest a new approach. Subscribe today for unlimited access, from only $ 19 per month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewirechina.com/2025/05/25/xi-jinping-eyes-seabed-riches-in-the-south-pacific/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos