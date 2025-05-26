Trump asks for students information at Harvard: “We want these names”





President Donald Trump wants to know who exactly Harvard students explain why the countries they have just paid.

Trump said that Ivy League University had not been to come on the quantity of its international students for students in a screed early in the morning on Sunday.

Why does Harvard not say that almost 31% of their students come from foreign lands, and yet these countries, some not friendly not friendly in the United States, pay nothing to their students [sic] Education, and they never intend to do so, Trump wrote.

The TRUTH social position occurred a few days after the Trump administration has moved to block Harvard's ability to admit foreign students, although a Federal Court temporarily blocked this decision. International students generally pay their own tuition fees and are a major source of income for the university.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted Harvard since March. Andrew Harnik / Andrew Harnik / Getty

No one told us that! We want to know who these foreign students are, a reasonable demand since we give Harvard billions of dollars, but Harvard is not exactly to come. We want these names and these countries, added Trump.

Harvard had 6,793 international students for the 2024-2025 academic year, or 27.2% of his student body, according to the university.

The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comments. Harvard also did not respond to an immediate request for comments.

The Trump administration and Harvard have been disputed since March after the working group on anti -Semitic administrations said that it would examine the federal school funds, a continuation of the republican war of the parties with the major universities after the leaders of the GOP declared that they did not do enough to fight anti -Semitism on the campus. The administration has interrupted nearly $ 2.7 billion in university federal subsidies since March, more recently blocking $ 450 million in grants earlier this month.

Critics have said that effort is a power struggle for Republicans to eliminate the left -wing ideology from higher education.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, revoked the certification of the student program and Harvards exchange (SEVP) on Thursday, she wrote in a letter to Harvard. SEVP allows the University to register non -immigrant foreign students.

The secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security, Kristi Noemwho, obtained the nickname “Ice Barbie” for cospissal as an ice agent for cameras, among other advertising disorders, Harvard's ability to register foreign students. 3rd class Christop / Metty-Office 3rd class Christopher SAPEY / USCG

Trump said this decision was justified because some of the students needed repair mathematics.

Students cannot add two and two, and they go to Harvard … Now wait a minute. So why would they enter? He said, referring to Harvards new course in introductory mathematics.

He followed Harvard's refusal to comply with the request for NOEMS scanning files last month, which demanded the names of visa students and their study program, and if one had been engaged in illegal activity. The university declared in a letter of April 30 that it would provide information required by law but that it sought to maintain its status in the SEVP.

Our thousands of international students who come from more than 140 countries enrich the university community and this national of their presence and their contributions, wrote the executive vice-president of Harvards, Meredith Weenick.

The university criticized Noem's move last week. This reprisal action threatens serious damage to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines the academic and research mission of Harvards, she said in a statement.

A federal court made a temporary ban order to block the revocation of Noem certification on Friday after Harvard continued to block arbitrary, capricious, illegal and unconstitutional administrations.

Harvard had already continued the Trump administration last month for his attacks against the university and said that he had violated the rights of universities of the first amendment.

