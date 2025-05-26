Jokowi recognizes his first name Moldono – News

Batampos -Indonesian 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), admitted that his first name was Moldono, not Purwoko as had circulated in the audience.

This declaration at the same time denied rumors which mentioned that it had had another name, in addition to Mulono. I was a child, I didn't know what my name was. What is clear if I remember correctly is the first name in the Molyono era, Jokowi told Solo, Central Java, Saturday (5/24).

He said, as a child, he did not really understand the names given by the parents. But the most recalled is the name Moldono used during childhood.

Jokowi also explained the reason why the name Mulono then changed for Joko Widodo. This change is linked to his state of health which was often sick when he was a child.

Because the disease was told by the parents. That in the past his name Moldono then Maladif was changed to Joko Widodo, he said.

However, Jokowi said that he did not know exactly when the name started to be used. According to him, the name change occurred before entering primary (SD).

I don't know too (using the name of Jokowi start when). But before primary school. Yes, ask my parents (the reason to change the name of the child), said Jokowi.

In addition, Jokowi said he had no other names apart from Mulono and Joko Widodo. The name is that that's all, there is nothing else. I was also surprised if someone said my name is Purwoko. It's not me, he concluded.