



CAnyone reverses the decline of the Conservative Party, or does it go for oblivion? It is fear that haunts its members. Their perspectives never look so dark. The local elections of Mays, with stretches of seats falling to the reform or the units, even in conservative Heartlands, were followed by a survey showing that the reform still increased and that the British tories fourth, out of 16%. These figures would only give them 17 seats during a general election and would reform the majority, out of 346. As Lenin could have said: what to do?

This will not be done under Kemi Badenoch, whose ineffective leadership drinks until its end. Critics of the parties of his unruption in public this weekend, with basic members Accelerate the process to vote it. Shes took a desperate situation and aggravated, said a deputy. Shes accused of being invisible, complacent, stubborn and does not understand the crisis when it is loomed.

Like a former conservative strategist said to me: Badenoch assumed that her job was to attack the work and that she had years to determine how to do it. She operated in the old framework, in which the pendulums were sworn between right and left, and she could wait for the faults of the works to emerge before presenting her policies as a new alternative. She did not understand that Rise reforms change everything. She did not see that her first battle was how to be the dominant force on the right. She lost it. And she is not the person to recover it. Critics of Kemi Badenochs circle while conservative deputies plot his fall The reform gains gave them momentum and credibility while eroding the Tories a huge advantageous organization. For each of the 674 advisers, the Conservatives lost three or four activists will have accompanied, undermining the famous electoral machine delivered for conservatives for decades. Twenty percent of their base have disappeared this month, many in places they considered their own; Staffordshire, Gloucestershire, Kent. If the surveys do not improve, the next years more widespread the local elections will cost them even more. A former main advisor says: it is desperate. All party ecology is dying. It is a red alert territory. Rumors sweep the party that ambitious politicians will desert if the conservatives become a flowing ship. Jacob Rees-Mogg plans to present himself to the reform of his former seat if a by-election is called. It would be an explosive desertion that would encourage others to follow. The change of leader has become a priority. As a disillusioned supporter of Badenoch says: the only thing that kept Kemi in power was the change of rule which means that deputies cannot challenge it until November. However, no one in Parliament is like a radical change of game. Robert Jenrick is serious and publishes proposals for policy on social networks, but lack of charisma. This means that, as remarkable as it may seem, the shadow of Boris Johnson is once again looming on the party. Johnson did not like it much or trusted by current deputies, many of which were marked by Partygate. However, a party facing elimination is always tempted by a passing straw, and last week, the conservatives were galvanized by two things: the claim that Johnson could represent a seat, and a survey showing that he was the only conservative who could direct the inverted reforms. It may seem incredible that a former prime minister in disgrace can try to come back, but those who know him say that he has never stopped playing with the idea. He makes a fortune but he is bored, even with a new baby, and the hunger of political relevance. He definitely feels his unfinished affairs, explains One. It was humiliating that he went from a record majority in the disastrous way in three years. He wants to remedy his record. He wants to be the king of the world again. At the same time, underlines another, Johnson will not make a gesture unless he thinks he has solid support. He is not a man who does not like to take risks with his own political future only with the parties or the nations. He wants to be acclaimed by acclamation, as a potential savior, rather than trying to shake against resistance. Look at his album that he is not courageous, says one. Johnson left the leadership race in 2016 when Michael Gove lost self -confidence. He went out to stand in Uxbridge & South Ruislip after the Parliament censored her for lies. He left the race to replace Liz Truss for fear that Hed fail. Finding a constituency, assuming that Badenoch lets him stand up, is also loaded. Today, there are almost no safe conservative seats. A marginal conservative could swing the reform; The DEMS Lib, on a roll, could erase it in a DEM Tory-Lib seat. A former ally says: it is probably too early for him. He does not want to direct a failing party, he only wants the glory to save one. Hed as a few years before deciding. He didn't think things would get as bad so quickly. He jostles his brain. He vacillates. But if he wants, he doesn't have much time. While Johnson Dithers, not wondering what he could do for his country but what his country could do for him, the Conservatives must decide how to react; They would be foolish fools to fall for this hollow man a second time. The idea that Johnson is the road to conservative recovery is absurd. It is the deep cause of their current collapse. He broke their mark. He promised to cut immigration to drive it in the millions. He promised prosperity after Brexit but made the country poorer. He promised a level of upgrade but could not be disturbed, then addressed the acquisition. He destroyed his group, expelling so many conservatives in principle decent that his successor was the catastrophic farm. He launched the carelessness she tried to imitate. He modeled deception, charm and negligence as a way to the highest office. His betrayals have deepened desperate political cynicism which permeates Great Britain now. The country has been damaged in any way by its inheritance. If some inattentive voters have forgotten or forgiven it, reform yourself; A party led by Boris would be sprayed on his file. It's not 2016, and Johnson is yesterday's man. It is not time for a dilettante. The British are angry, frightened and furious with the paralysis of politicians as their lives and their perspectives worse. They are looking for a conviction, action, dynamism and leaders who want to do what they say. There is not yet a sign of such a person in the narrowed conservative ranks. The party may have simply lost its relevance. Their appeal was a cautious development, prosperity, stability and an ordered and safe society. After failing on all counts, it is not a platform that has a general call earlier. They are at sea. If they cannot regenerate, we could witness the strange death of the Conservative Party.

