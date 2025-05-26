



Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold a major roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday evening (May 26) after the success of Operation Sindoor. The roadshow is expected to start at 6.30 p.m. tomorrow, from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and heading for Indira Bridge. Before the Prime Ministers' visit, Ahmedabad traffic police issued an opinion, urging the public to avoid Dafnala's route at Circle Airport in Indira Bridge from 3 p.m. Traffic police published the Council on Saturday describing road closings, alternative routes and public instructions. The restrictions will remain in force from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 26. Road closures and alternative routes to take According to the notification issued by the police commissioner of Ahmedabad GS Malik, the key expanses near the airport will be closed. The road between the airport at the airport circle and up to Apollo Circle will be completely closed. Commuters heading from Indira Bridge to Gandhinagar must turn away via Nobel Nagar T-Junction Nana Chiloda Apollo Circle Circle Circle For those who travel from Indira Bridge to Dafnala, the suggested route is via Nobel Nagar T-Junction Naroda Patya Fsl Crossroads Travelers ranging from the Apollo circle to Shahibaug can take the circle of the Tapovan Prabodhraval Subhash Bridge Circle circle Circle Circle Circle Circle The road between Dafnala Circle and Airport Circle will be closed. The alternative routes include the Subhash Circle Subhash Chimanbhai Patel Bridge Tapovan Circle or Ghevar Circle FSL Crossroads Rameshwar Naroda Patya Nana Chiloda Road alternative for daily commuters of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Daily commuters between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are likely to make delays due to road closings. To avoid congestion, the authorities have suggested alternative routes. Travelers can take the route via Subhash Bridge for Vistat and continue to Tapovan Circle. Another suggested route for those who leave Dafnala is to go to Rameshwar, then head through Naroda Patya and Nana Chiloda to reach Gandhinagar. Airport Advisory The road between Dafnala and the airport being very limited, air travelers leaving between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. are invited to leave two hours earlier. Passengers must transport their flight tickets for checking to the control points. Access to the airport is only authorized for verified vehicles. Travelers can use the Hansol Circle Igmetin Hotel road to reach the airport.

