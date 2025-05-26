



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has firmly denied any intention to request a re -election, despite the ongoing speculation concerning his political future and his potential constitutional changes. Addressing journalists, Erdogan stressed his commitment to improving the governance of Turkey and called for a new constitution which reflects civil prospects rather than a mentality of military coup. Main to remember Erdogan has run Turkey for almost 25 years, first as Prime Minister and then as president.

He reiterated his commitment not to present himself again for the president, declaring: “I have no interest in being re -elected.”

Speculations on his political ambitions persist, in particular after the arrest of his main rival, Ekrem Mamolu.

Erdogan pleads for a new constitution, arguing that the current one is exceeded and rooted in a state of coup. Erdogan's long term Erdogan has been a dominant figure in Turkish politics since 2003, from the Prime Minister to the President in 2014. Her leadership was marked by significant political and economic changes, but also by authoritarianism and growing repairs on dissent. Despite his long term, Erdogan insists that he is not interested in extending his rule beyond the current term, which ends in 2028. He said: “We want the new Constitution not for ourselves, but for our country.” Constitutional changes and political landscape Erdogan's call to a new constitution comes in a context of political disorders, in particular after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu. The detention of Mamolu has aroused many manifestations and raised questions about the equity of the political environment of Turkey. Many consider his arrest as a political motivation, aimed at silence a key opposition figure. Erdogan's recent comments suggest the desire to reshape the constitutional framework of Turkey, which, according to him, is obsolete. He said: “In such a rapidly evolving world, is it possible to go anywhere with a written constitution under the conditions of a coup?” Speculation on future elections While Erdogan publicly denied the plans to present itself to re -election, his actions have led to speculations on his real intentions. In January, he responded positively to a question about running, which was then confirmed by the spokesperson for his party, raising the eyebrows among political analysts. The current Constitution limits the presidents to two five -year terms, but Erdogan maintains that his first mandate does not count in the new presidential system established in 2017. The role of the opposition The opposition, in particular the Mamolu party, expressed its criticism of the government of Erdogan. They argue that the current political climate is repressive and that Erdogan's attempts to change the Constitution are selfish. The Mamolu party vice-president said: “Erdogan had no chance of running again because of a constitution he had designed himself.” While Turkey is approaching the next electoral cycle, the political landscape remains uncertain. Erdogan's insistence on the constitutional reform and his refusal of the re -election ambitions will be closely examined by supporters and criticism. Conclusion Erdogan's recent statements reflect a complex interaction of political strategy and public perception. While he discusses the challenges of governance and opposition, the future of the political landscape of Turkey remains in evolution, with many who look closely to see if it will back up well from the political stage or seek to maintain its grip on power. Sources used for this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balkaneu.com/erdogan-dismisses-speculation-about-re-election-plans-amid-constitutional-changes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

