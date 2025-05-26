It is time to reinvent Indian manufacturing from zero

India must take care of the imitation of the Chinese model, but to recognize the scale and the gravity with which Beijing resets its industrial ambitions. Although a lot of attention has focused on traditional sectors, the scope of strategic planning of Chinas extends far beyond.

Programs such as its three -body computer constellation, which aims to process data in space rather than relying exclusively on ground infrastructure, and its new infrastructure initiative, which aims to integrate its space, IT and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems in a current architecture, are designed to position China as nation where the manufacture, data and national capacities converge.

In this context, the India manufacturing strategy requires nothing less than a recast. There is now a clear recognition among the world producers that excessive dependence on China is both economically and geopolitically risky. This strategic recalibration has opened a rare window for India.

However, the intention should not be confused with the preparation. The India manufacturing sector continues to strike below its potential. His contribution to GDP has remained stagnant for a long time, despite repeated policy statements. Structural constraints Ellyths, poor application of contracts, fragmented infrastructure and bureaucratic unpredictability to erode the confidence of investors.

Political instruments such as our incentive regimes linked to production (PLI) represent a promising change in management, but their results have been uneven. For India to be able to serve as a real alternative to China, it must strengthen not only capacity, but also credibility and coherence.

The need for stronger manufacturing goes beyond the economy. In the emerging world order, manufacturing is an indirect indicator of national resilience and strategic autonomy. India cannot afford to see industrial policy as a narrow economic tool. It must be cropped as a national strategy.

The challenge is aggravated by a rapid changing manufacturing border. Advanced manufacturing today is inseparable from border technologies, quantum materials, cyber-physical systems and AI. Nations that fail to integrate these capacities into their industrial database will find themselves trapped in low -value assembly roles, more and more consumable in the global value chain.

India exactly risks this fate, unless it invests in research and development institutions, translational sciences and sovereign technological ecosystems that can be extended at will. Price concessions and free trade agreements, although necessary, cannot compensate for the lack of deep industrial innovation.

The India democratic structure makes its way more complex but potentially more sustainable as well. The country cannot mobilize capital and labor through the central diktat. We have to take a more difficult route, but with greater long -term legitimacy and resilience. If we are continuing a clear strategy, we can offer the world a unique proposal: an ecosystem for manufacturing trust, based on rules and pluralist which is open, evolving and anchored in law.

For this to materialize, however, India must abandon incrementalism. Manufacturing must be treated not as another growth problem to be solved, but as a central aspect of our economic architecture.

It is thanks to the manufacture that productivity is unlocked, the technological depth is built and that the strategic HEFT is won. Although emerging technologies will inevitably move certain working categories, they also offer us the possibility of completely reinventing industrial employment.

The future of jobs will not reside to resist automation, but in the preparation of the workforce to be prospered next to it. India must therefore invest in the construction of a working basis in technology, rethink professional training for hybrid skills and create adaptive ecosystems where services, innovation and advanced co-evolving manufacturing.

Global trade winds can temporarily move in favor of the India, but the ballast must come from the strategic construction of systems that reward efficiency, absorb disturbance and quality quality production without restoring the imperative of the use of sectors.

The previous history strengthens the argument. The great powers of the last two centuries of Great Britain of industrial age and post-war America to contemporary chinabilation their global influence on an industrial force basis. It is not an anachronistic view. Even at this digital time, the ability to design, produce and distribute physical goods remains large -scale to economic progress. The software can be tilted in everything, but cannot replace the hardware during geopolitical rupture.

This moment does not only concern factory floors. This is the kind of nation that India wants to become. This is to know if the country can lead with systems, not slogans. A well -formulated manufacturing strategy would be a declaration of intention to shape the future, rather than being shaped by it.

The author is a business advisor and author of Family and Dhanda