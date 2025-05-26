Politics
The BJP slap congress for the politicization of the Sindoor operation, requires apology from the PM Modi
New Delhi –The Congress Party on Sunday acquired the BJP of the Prime Minister Creditor without Treasury, Narendra Modi, for the success of Operation Sindoor, putting the touch of contributions from the Indian Defense Forces. The Congress demanded apology from PM Modi and the president of the BJP, JP Nadda, for having repeatedly insulted the armed forces, the martyrs and their families.
During a press conference, the president of the Congress of India Mahila, Alka Lambaprisend, video evidence of the leaders of the BJP, including a deputy from Rajya Sabha, the deputy of Madhya Pradesh Cm Jagdish Devda and Minister Vijay Shahmaking Remarks on the armed forces and the families of those on the sidelines. She underlined a controversial statement by MP Ram Chander Jangra, who hinted that the wives of the victims of terrorist attack of Pahalgam had no courage.
Ms. Lamba also criticized the online abuses to which the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and the widow of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, Himanshi Narwal, would have been orchestrated by BJP online supporters, for having simply expressed measured opinions.
In the last salvo, the BJP Rajya Sabha deputy of Haryana, Ram Chander Jangra, suggested that the wives of tourists killed in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam lacked courage and spirit of warrior women. He said that if women had fought, victims would have been lower.
She also referred to the abuses and trained that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, was submitted by the army of Troll BJPS, simply because he put the point of view of governments. Likewise, she pointed out how Himanshi Narwal, the widow of the Lieutenant of Martyr Vinay Narwal, who was martyred in Pahalgam, was dragged and abused simply because she had appealed to harmony.
The president of the Mahila congress said, even more shocking was the silence of the Prime Minister and the management of the BJP, including its president.
She declared that, although the law takes its own course as FIR was registered in one of the cases and that, at the body of the High Court and a Sit, was constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court, but what moral ground does the BJP have by defending and protecting its leaders as the Minister of the MP, the Minister in chief Jagdish Devda, Minister Vijay Shah and MP Jangra.
Ms. Lamba observed that all these leaders seem to have been inspired by Modi himself, who had declared to the file that a trader is more courageous and courageous than a soldier. She also played a registration of the Prime Minister saying it.
Reiterating the request of its parties for a multipartite meeting to be presided over by the Prime Minister, she also sought to summon the two chambers of Parliament. She asked if opposition deputies could be sent to foreign countries to explain the India position in the world, why a parliament session cannot be summoned to the house, so that the country can know the success of Operation Sindoor.
She also referred to the complaints of people living along the control line near Poonch in Jammu-et-Cachemire, who said that the Prime Minister had not even mentioned them in his speeches.
Ms. Lamba underlined, on the other hand, the head of the opposition to the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had visited Jammu-et-Cachemire twice during this period to express his solidarity and his support for the population, in particular the victims of the terrorist attack and the bombing of the Pakistani army.
|
Sources
2/ https://clarionindia.net/congress-slams-bjp-for-politicising-operation-sindoor-demands-apology-from-pm-modi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British deputies publication report, say Boris Johnson Lied – Thisdaylive
- Driemex Wolverines Help USA Hockey Win First World Championship Gold since 1933
- Two Embassy workers in Israel killed near the DC Jewish Museum
- How the Chinas need to win an AI breed led the rehabilitation of Crazy Jack my
- Trump warns attempts to conquer all of Ukraine will result in the fall of Russia | Donald Trump
- Buni Yani revealed the irregularities of the Jokowi SPP receipt to UGM
- The PML-N leader accuses KP Govt of corruption
- Canadian teen Victoria Mboko wins Grand Slam -debut at French open and is looking for more
- There is a very obvious reason why your hay is so bad this year
- The final of season 2 of “ The Last of Us '' ends with a cliffhangerExBulletin
- Shehbaz Sharif thanks the dear Brother Erdogan for his support resolved in Pakistan against India
- High school football will never be the same in the era of transfers, zero money