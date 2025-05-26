The BJP slap congress for the politicization of the Sindoor operation, requires apology from the PM Modi

New Delhi –The Congress Party on Sunday acquired the BJP of the Prime Minister Creditor without Treasury, Narendra Modi, for the success of Operation Sindoor, putting the touch of contributions from the Indian Defense Forces. The Congress demanded apology from PM Modi and the president of the BJP, JP Nadda, for having repeatedly insulted the armed forces, the martyrs and their families.

During a press conference, the president of the Congress of India Mahila, Alka Lambaprisend, video evidence of the leaders of the BJP, including a deputy from Rajya Sabha, the deputy of Madhya Pradesh Cm Jagdish Devda and Minister Vijay Shahmaking Remarks on the armed forces and the families of those on the sidelines. She underlined a controversial statement by MP Ram Chander Jangra, who hinted that the wives of the victims of terrorist attack of Pahalgam had no courage.

Ms. Lamba also criticized the online abuses to which the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and the widow of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, Himanshi Narwal, would have been orchestrated by BJP online supporters, for having simply expressed measured opinions.

In the last salvo, the BJP Rajya Sabha deputy of Haryana, Ram Chander Jangra, suggested that the wives of tourists killed in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam lacked courage and spirit of warrior women. He said that if women had fought, victims would have been lower.

She also referred to the abuses and trained that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, was submitted by the army of Troll BJPS, simply because he put the point of view of governments. Likewise, she pointed out how Himanshi Narwal, the widow of the Lieutenant of Martyr Vinay Narwal, who was martyred in Pahalgam, was dragged and abused simply because she had appealed to harmony.

The president of the Mahila congress said, even more shocking was the silence of the Prime Minister and the management of the BJP, including its president.

She declared that, although the law takes its own course as FIR was registered in one of the cases and that, at the body of the High Court and a Sit, was constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court, but what moral ground does the BJP have by defending and protecting its leaders as the Minister of the MP, the Minister in chief Jagdish Devda, Minister Vijay Shah and MP Jangra.

Ms. Lamba observed that all these leaders seem to have been inspired by Modi himself, who had declared to the file that a trader is more courageous and courageous than a soldier. She also played a registration of the Prime Minister saying it.

Reiterating the request of its parties for a multipartite meeting to be presided over by the Prime Minister, she also sought to summon the two chambers of Parliament. She asked if opposition deputies could be sent to foreign countries to explain the India position in the world, why a parliament session cannot be summoned to the house, so that the country can know the success of Operation Sindoor.

She also referred to the complaints of people living along the control line near Poonch in Jammu-et-Cachemire, who said that the Prime Minister had not even mentioned them in his speeches.

Ms. Lamba underlined, on the other hand, the head of the opposition to the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had visited Jammu-et-Cachemire twice during this period to express his solidarity and his support for the population, in particular the victims of the terrorist attack and the bombing of the Pakistani army.