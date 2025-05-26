Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

The election of Pope Leo XIV presents a unique legal and diplomatic situation, because the first pontiff of American origin is also a double citizen of the United States and Peru.

Born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, the newly elected Pope organized Peruvian citizen in the last decade, alongside his American citizenship, because of his vast missionary work and his role as bishop in the South American country.

This double citizenship status, associated with its new position at the head of the state of the city of the Vatican, raises complex questions concerning its legal position in the United States.

As a pope, Leo is the head of the Holy See, the Director of the Catholic Church and the City of the Vatican, an independent state.

Can the Pope remain an American citizen while leading a foreign government? Here are things to know about Leo's citizenship.

Is the Vatican considered a sovereign nation?

In addition to being the spiritual leader of what the Church says, it is about 1.4 billion Catholics in the world, Leo is also the head of what is recognized as the smallest nation in the world.

Open image in the gallery Pope Leo XIV then acts that he arrives for his first weekly general audience on Saint-Pierre square at the Vatican, Wednesday May 21, 2025. (AP photo / Gregorio Borgia) ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved ))

The city of Vatican only covers 0.17 square miles (0.44 square kilometers) and has a population of a few hundred people. He became an independent state in 1929 under a treaty between Italy and the Holy See.

Could Leo be stripped of his American citizenship?

Americans working for foreign governments are automatically risky to perfect their American citizenship.

But the United States Department of State declared on its website that it could actively consult the citizenship status of the Americans who serve as a foreign head of state, head of foreign government or Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Such cases raise complex questions of international law, including questions related to the level of immunity from the American jurisdiction that the person who served, according to politics.

The State Department refused to comment on the status of popes. A spokesperson said the ministry did not discuss the citizenship of individuals.

The fundamental question is whether foreign leaders should hold American citizenship when they also enjoy large immunity from American laws, said Peter Spiro, professor of law at the University of the Temple and expert in citizenship law. Such immunity comes up against the constitutional principle that no American citizen should be above the law.

However, the United States Supreme Court in a 1980 decision decided that the Americans could not be stripped of their citizenship unless they only make him.

The State Department never assumes that you intend to lose your citizenship, unless you specifically say it thanks to the renunciation process, said Spiro.

He said it would be difficult to argue that Leo, becoming Pope, has shown an intention to give up an American citizen.

I think it is very unlikely that the United States move to end the citizenship of the popes, said Spiro.

Can the Pope remain a citizen of Peru?

The Peruvian law has no conflict with Pope Leo remaining a citizen, said Jorge Puch, deputy director of the archives of the register of the national identification and civil status register.

Leo obtained Peruvian citizenship in August 2015, the month before Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Chiclayo in the region of the north of the South American country. To qualify, he had to live in Peru for at least two years and pass a civic test.

It is the most commendable thing that our supreme beloved Pontiff could have done: wanting to have Peruvian nationality without being Peruvian by birth, said Puch.

Open image in the gallery Pope Leo XIV is greeted by the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, at the foot of Capitoline Hill, a symbolic gesture highlighting the role of the pontiff as a bishop of Rome and his civic link with the city, in Rome, Sunday May 25, 2025. ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved ))

All Adult Peruvians, including naturalized citizens, are required to vote in the elections until the 699 years. Voting in the presidential election of Peru next April will not be compulsory for Leo. He is 70 years old in September.

We do not know what happened to the citizenship status of the predecessors of Leo once they have become Pope. This is not information that the Vatican reveals.

Pope Francis renewed his passport in his country of origin, Argentina in 2014, the year after his arrival Pope. Pope Benedict XVI and Pope of German origin, from Poland, have never publicly abandoned citizenship in their country of origin.

John Paul was the first non -Italian pope in 455 years.

Margaret Susan Thompson, a history professor at the University of Syracuse and an expert in American Catholicism, said that she doubts that Leo will give up his American citizenship. But she thinks that the new pope sent a message when he delivered his first speech in Italian and Spanish without using English.

I think he wants to emphasize that he is the Pope of the Universal Catholic Church, said Thompson, not an American occupying this position.

Have other American citizens were leaders of a foreign government?

Yes. Here are some notable examples.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was born in New York to British parents in 1964. He left the United States as a young boy and renounced his American citizenship in 2016 while being a Foreign Affairs Secretary of the United Kingdom. Johnson became Prime Minister three years later.

Open image in the gallery Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan / PA) ( AP Archives ))

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was an American citizen when he was elected president of Somalia in 2017. Born in Somalia, he moved to the United States in 1985 and became a citizen in the 1990s. Mohamed renounced his American citizenship two years in his presidency.

Valdas Adamkus became an American citizen after his family fled Lithuania to escape the Soviet occupation. He returned to win the presidency of Lithuania in 1998, years after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He abandoned his American citizenship after being elected.