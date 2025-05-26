Donald Trump delays the taxation of prices of 50% on the EU until July 9





Donald Trump agreed to delay his threat of prices of 50% on the EU to extend commercial negotiations until July 9, after a conversation on Sunday with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

She said she wanted to negotiate herself seriously, Trump told journalists. We had a very nice call.

She said we will come together quickly and see if we can work something.

Von Der Leyen said in a statement that the EU was ready to advance commercial talks with the United States quickly and decisively but needed Trump to return to his original 90-day negotiation period.

The discussion, in the first call, has publicly revealed the two leaders since the inauguration of the asset, occurred two days after the American president declared that he would impose prices of 50% on imports from the EU from June 1 in response to what he said was unsatisfactory negotiations with Brussels.

This represented a big escalation in the simmering transatlantic trade war and surprised European negotiators. Trump had interrupted its initial 20% tariff taxation against the EU in April to start a 90 -day negotiation which was to end on July 9.

Europe is ready to advance talks quickly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need time until July 9, said Von Der Leyen in an article on social networks, after what she described as a good call with Trump. Her office confirmed that she had initiated the contact.

The declaration suggests a possible change in the position of the commissions towards the search for a compromise. Friday, the chief negotiator of Von der Leyens, Maro Efovi, called for mutual respect, and not to threats and declared that Brussels would defend our interests in response to the climbing of Trump.

After Trump threatened to impose the prices of 50% later Friday, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had declared on Fox News: I hope it would light a fire under the EU.

An official of the White House said they were frustrated that the EU had not engaged like other countries. We just saw nothing of equipment leaving the EU, said a White House official.

Stephen Moore, an external economic adviser from Trump, said that Von Der Leyens' statement was a promising sign that the EU was ready to negotiate.

It may not be as quickly as Trump would like to see, but I think it's a peace offer, Moore told Financial Times.

Recommended

Officials on both sides have recognized the lack of progress in the EU-US talks, while the negotiators stick to long-standing positions. Trump attacked the EU for what he claims to be unfair commercial practices, while EU officials say that the United States refuses to take into account his enormous surplus of services with the block.

I was not looking for an agreement, journalists in the White House told Trump on Friday. We have concluded the agreement at 50%.

In the event that Trump follows his threat, the EU has prepared a package of prices of 21 billion prices on American articles such as corn, wheat, motorcycles and clothes, and also discusses an additional list of 95 billion other targets, including Boeing Aircraft, Cars and Bourbon Whiskey.

