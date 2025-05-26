Shehbaz Sharif thanks the “dear brother” Erdogan for supporting Pak against India

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, just a few weeks after tensions increased between Pakistan and India. Shehbaz thanked Erdoan for “resolved support” against India.

On X, Pakistan PM wrote: “had the honor to meet my dear brother the President Personal Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening.

“We have also reviewed the progress in the process of our bilateral commitments with multiple facets, in particular in trade and investments, and we have reaffirmed our determination to continue working in close collaboration to strengthen these inexpressible links of fraternity and cooperation. Long live Pakistan Turkiy friendship”, he added.

According to a press release from the Bureau of the Turkish President, the meeting aimed to strengthen the links between the two countries, in particular in the energy, trade, transport and defense sectors.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of more in -depth cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan in areas such as intelligence sharing and the fight against terrorism. He said the two countries must continue to work together to ensure regional stability.

“It is in the interest of Turkey and Pakistan to increase solidarity in education, information sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism,” said his office.

The meeting took place among the tied ties between Turkey and India. Turkey supports Islamabad. Ankara faced a New Delhi's backlash, which discovered that Pakistan used turkey drones during clashes. However, Turkish officials denied these statements, saying that no weapon had been sent to Pakistan during the conflict.

“ We have strengthened the unbreakable ties ''

In response to the Shari post, President Erdogan wrote: “We have discussed many critical problems with them, in particular the economy, trade and security. We have confirmed and strengthened our desire to strengthen historical, human and profound political relations between Turkey and Pakistan in all areas. Like my dear brother Shehbaz, we have reinforced the most cooperation, cooperation, solidarity and the brother of cooperation. To my Pakistani brothers through Mr. Sharif. “”

A press release published by the Shari office after discussions at the delegation with Erdogan said that the PM existed a “sincere gratitude” to the government and the people of Turkey for its support during the conflict with India, the worst between the two nations for decades.

Commercial objective of $ 5 billion

After the meeting, The Turkish Communications Department has published a declaration: “During the meeting, President Erdoan said that Trkiye and Pakistan would continue to take action to advance their relations and reach the goal of a commercial volume of five billion dollars.”

“Emphasizing that efforts would be made to enhance cooperation in all areas, Particularly in Energy, Transportation, and Defense Between the Two Countries, President Erdoan Naded That Strengthening Solidarity Between Turkey and Pakistan in the Fight Against Terroism Through Training, Technological Support Would Serve the Interests of Both Nations, and Added that the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Railway Line Should be made more Efficient and that concrete steps in the field of education would contribute to bilateral relations, “he added.

Erdogan supports Pakistan

Erdogan made the voice in his support in Pakistan after the conflict with India has intensified. The clashes started after armed terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam in cashmere on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and a Nepalese citizen. India has accused Pakistan of having indirectly suspended the attack, which Pakistan firmly denied.

In response, India has launched military operations on nine sites in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok). The situation quickly turned into a four -day military conflict. In particular, the two countries have nuclear weapons. Turkey has called for an international attack on the attack, supporting Pakistan's request.

On May 10, the two parties finally agreed with a ceasefire.

President Erdoan was accompanied during the talks of several senior officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the Minister of National Defense Yaar Gler, the head of national intelligence Brahim Kaln and other advisers and military leaders.