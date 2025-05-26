



The fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and India can remain intact, but the tension is far from over. The two neighbors of nuclear weapons, with a long history of wars and military conflicts, are now entering a new much more perilous phase of their relationship.

Consider the post-Pulwama episode of February 2019. Despite India's air strikes on Balakot and the rapid military response from Pakistan, the tensions were relatively quickly. The diplomatic links, although briefly tense, were quickly standardized. The borders have remained open, and even the industrial water Treaty – often cited as a pressure point – has not been armed. In fact, weeks after the military confrontation, the Minister of Primordial of the time, Imran Khan, went so far as to express a preference for the re -election of Modi, believing that a curtain as he could finally solve the blocking. This hypothesis, however, was wrong.

Today, the landscape is clearly different. After Pahalgam's attack, India took an unprecedented series of measures. He has suspended the fine for the first time since 1960, closed the Wagah-Attari border, expelled from military advisers, reduced diplomatic staff and ordered to all Pakistani nationals to leave the country. Pakistan responded in kind.

Then came the events of May 6 and 7. In a spectacular escalation, India has launched missiles and drones deeply strike in the Pakistani territory. For the first time, the world witnessed an exchange of missiles and drones between two nuclear powers. What has worsened things is the disinformation campaign led by the Indian media.

On the eve of Pakistan’s countercurrent to the so-called India operation, Sindoor, the Indian media has spread to false reports-the statements of the bomb of the port of Karachi, the Indian forces entering Lahore and even the Indian flag flying off from Islamabad. These manufacturing was quickly demystified by the international media, which confirmed that India's attempts to fix a new normal had failed. In particular, the drop in rafael jets put forward by Pakistan remains a burning subject in global defense circles – an India refuses to recognize, vaguely citing that “losses are part of the fight”.

The broader implications of this last push are deeply disturbing. Pakistan and India seem ready for their most dangerous confrontation to date. Frustrated by reverse and international apathy, Prime Minister Modi doubles aggressive diplomacy. India has sent bipartite delegations worldwide to present its story, while simultaneously pushing the diplomatic and economic isolation of Pakistan.

A saying stroke intervened a few days after the conflict: the visit of the Minister of Indian External Affairs Jaishankar in the Netherlands. It was not a routine stopover. The Dutch played a key role in strengthening the maritime security of Pakistan, in particular by providing mine hunters and offshore patrol ships. India's objective was clear: putting pressure on the Dutch to stop such cooperation. Similar efforts are underway with other economic and defense partners in Pakistan.

India is also supposed to rely strongly on regional allies to discourage any financial or strategic collaboration with Islamabad. There are signs that India is in camera, using an economic lever effect and diplomatic influence for multilateral Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, actively continues its own match plan. With its nearby allies and international partners, Islamabad makes efforts to cancel the New Delhi campaign. Despite limited resources and other challenges, Pakistan has shown that it could take India both on the battlefield and the diplomatic front.

While India has trouble finding answers to its calculation error, Pakistan is trying to take advantage of the occasion that its oriental neighbor has launched it. The decision -makers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad should not be complacent, however. India will not take this defeat lightly. He would use secret and manifest actions to undermine Pakistan. The coming months may well see the region descend into a new even more volatile chapter – the one who could bring closer to South Asia closer to an unprecedented conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2547756/a-nasty-and-dangerous-phase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

