Trump agrees to extend EU business talks after a pricing threat of 50%





President Donald Trump agreed to extend a deadline to negotiate prices with the European Union until July 9.

This comes after the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that she had a “good call” with Trump on Sunday.

Last month, Trump announced a tariff of 20% on most EU goods, but reduced it later to 10% until July 8 to give time for negotiations. Trump expressed his frustration on Friday against the pace of negotiations with the EU and threatened to impose prices of 50%.

Addressing journalists, Trump said that Von Der Leyen had told him “that we will come together quickly and see if we can work something”, by publishing social by Truth later that it was his “privilege to extend the deadline”.

Von Der Leyen said earlier that she was ready to move “quickly” to conclude a trade agreement with the United States, but that the block needed until July 9 to agree with a “good deal”.

In remarks to White House journalists Friday afternoon before discussions with the Bloc, Trump said that he planned to raise prices on all goods sent to the United States of the EU 50% by June 1, citing impatience during negotiations.

Later Friday, the head of the EU trade, Maro Efovi, reaffirmed the commitment of the block to conclude a fair agreement.

After an appeal with the American representative of Commerce Jamieson Greer and the secretary of commerce Howard Lux, he said: “The EU is fully committed, determined to conclude an agreement that works for both.”

He continued: “EU-US trade is unrivaled and must be guided by mutual respect, and not threats. We are ready to defend our interests.”

Trump has long criticized what he considers a unfair commercial relationship with the EU, although the block is one of Washington's largest business partners. Last year, the EU exported more than $ 600 billion (528 billion; 443 billion) in goods in the United States while important 370 billion dollars, according to US government data.

The president specifically raised concerns about the trade in cars and agricultural goods. Although some prices were interrupted earlier this year to allow negotiations, a 25% levy on EU steel and aluminum remains in place.

European leaders continue to warn me against climbing. France and Germany have called for a diplomatic solution, stressing that prices would harm the two economies.

The EU threatened – and took a break – its own measures against the United States.

He indicated that he would introduce a rate of 25% out of 18 billion ($ 20 billion; 15 billion) of US goods to come in Europe, but this has been suspended.

The Bloc is also currently consulting additional measures against American imports to the United States worth 95 billion.

