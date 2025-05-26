Politics
Opponent in China, Pakistani auxiliary problem for New Delhi: American report | Latest news from India
India perceives China as its main opponent and Pakistan as an auxiliary security problem to manage despite military clashes this month launched by New Delhis military strikes on terrorist facilities, according to a new assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).
Pakistan, on the other hand, considers India as an existential threat and will continue the development of tactical nuclear weapons to counter the India conventional military advantage, while tensions between India and China on the actual control line (lake) are able to degenerate quickly, the director of Dia Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, in his intelligence of the global threat.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan controlled territories in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 civilians last month. The strikes launched four days of intense clashes using drones, missiles and long -range weapons that ended with an understanding between the two countries on the stop of military actions on May 10.
The evaluation of the DIA, presented on May 11, said that the Indian and Pakistani soldiers had accepted a complete cease-fire after several cycles of missiles, drones and ammunition of blurred and heavy artillery fire from May 7 to 10.
Kruse concluded: India considers China as its main opponent and Pakistan plus an auxiliary security problem to manage, despite the cross-border attacks in mid-May by the India and Pakistan soldiers.
On the other hand, said DIA, Pakistan considers India as an existential threat and will continue to continue its military modernization effort, including the development of nuclear weapons on the battlefield, to compensate for the India with conventional military advantage.
Pakistan modernizes its nuclear arsenal and almost certainly provides goods applicable to the DMD of foreign suppliers and intermediaries, the evaluation said. Pakistan is mainly a recipient of economic and military generosity of Chinas, and the Pakistani forces carry out multiple military exercises combined with Chinese PLA, he said.
Chinese combat jets such as JF-17 and J-10C and PL-15 missile were widely used by Pakistan during recent clashes.
DIA has said that foreign materials and technologies supporting Pakistani programs with weapons of mass destruction (ADM) are most likely acquired from suppliers in China, and are sometimes transmitted by Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
The assessment has also indicated that tensions between India and China along the real control line (lake) are able to degenerate quickly, and the priorities for the defense of Indian governments will probably focus on the demonstration of world leadership, the fight against China and the improvement of Dehlis' new military power.
To counter Chinese influence and stimulate its role as global leadership, India gives priority to the promotion of its bilateral defense partnerships in the Indian Ocean region thanks to exercises, training, arms sales and information sharing, the evaluation said.
Last October, India and China concluded an agreement on the disengagement of the forces two remaining friction points on the lake and the management of the two countries agreed to relaunch several mechanisms to resolve the long -standing border dispute and to normalize relations.
The DIA said that the disengagement had not resolved the long -standing dispute over the demarcation of the borders, but reduced a certain tension which still persists with an incident in 2020 when troops on both sides were killed in a confrontation along the lake.
DIA has also evaluated that India will continue to promote its Make In India initiative to build its national defense industry, to mitigate the concerns of the supply chain and modernize its soldiers. India also continued military modernization efforts in 2024 by taking an AGNI-I MRBM test nuclear compatible prime and the reintegration vehicle for multiple agni-vs and by ordering its second nuclear propulsion submarine to strengthen its nuclear triad and strengthen its capacity to dissuade adversaries.
DIA also concluded that India will maintain its relationship with Russia, because it considers these links to be important to achieve its economic and defense objectives and sees value in the relationship … to compensate for the deepening of the relationships of Russia-China.
Although India has reduced its purchases of military equipment of Russian origin, it is still based on Russian spare parts to maintain its large inventory of Russian-Original tanks and fighting jets to counter the perceived threats of China and Pakistan, the evaluation said.
