Another question of diploma of Jokowi, but will visit the police of the criminal investigation





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Ulama defense team and activist (T ') will come Criminal investigationMonday (05/26/2025), after their complaint against the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was arrested in the investigation. “(Go to a criminal investigation) Tomorrow at 11:00 am WIB,” said TPUA vice-president, Rizal Fadilah, when he was confirmed on Sunday (25/05/2025). Rizal said TPUA would encourage investigators to carry out a special case even if he had declared Jokowi diploma Identical to a few original diplomas from the UGM. “(Will) Ask (implement) a special case title,” he continued. Read also: Jokowi's controversial diploma never stops, Roy Suryo will report the investigators Rizal said that the title of cases led by investigators on May 22, 2025 was legally defective because the journalist reported, and independent experts were not presented. “Then, the Bareskrim's forensic test did not comply with the rules of a 'Survey on scientific crime“Objective and transparent. There seems to be an abuse of authority, “said Rizal again. According to the director of General Crimes (Dirtipidim), the general brigadier of Bareskrim Polri, General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, investigated the alleged report false degree Former president Joko Widodo was arrested. This was decided after Bareskrim finished the Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (LABFOR) at the Jokowi diploma. Read also: The Jokowi diploma survey was displayed, observe: not yet legal power The results of the laboratory test declared that the former head of the State diploma was identical to the comparison of his classmates at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). “According to the complaint process, it can be concluded that there was no criminal act so that this case was arrested inquiry,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference for the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025). Djuhandhani explained that the investigator received the original document from the forest baccalaureate diploma on behalf of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681 KT published on November 5, 1985. The diploma was also tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample of three colleagues from Jokowi classmates. “The laboratory was tested with a comparison sample of three colleagues at the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, including paper documents, paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp stamps and ink signature of the same product,” he said. Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/26/07215911/masih-masalahkan-ijazah-jokowi-tpua-bakal-datangi-bareskrim-polri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos