When Narendra Modi took an oath as a 15th Indian Prime Minister in 2014 Firstpost

May 26 marks a turning point in modern India political history.

It was that day in 2014 that Narendra Damodardas Modi of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party was sworn in as a 15th Prime Minister India, marking the start of a new chapter in the direction of the country. His oath ended a ten -year term in the Indian National Congress and reported a major change in national policy.

Interestingly, May 26 has a meaning not only for Indian politics, but also in the world of music. In 1967, the legendary British group, The Beatles, released Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club BandA revolutionary album that would continue to revolutionize the music of rock 'n' roll forever.

Here is an overview of what made the headlines on May 26.

When Modi has sworn as PM for the first time

In the evening of May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi was sworn in as a 15th Prime Minister of the world's greatest democracy during a large ceremony held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modis reports to power came to the rear of a scanning mandate during the 2014 general elections. The BJP obtained 282 seats to itself a majority not seen since 1984. With allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Total countdown climbed to 336, marking a clear break from the UPA government led by the Congress, which only managed 44 seats.

More than 4,000 dignitaries, civil servants and guests were present to see Modi and his new council of ministers take oath before the president of the then, Pranab Mukherjee.

One of the remarkable moments of the evening was the presence of leaders of South Asia, who, according to diplomats and experts, were a first for any swearing ceremony in India. The Minister of Pakistans, Nawaz Sharif, and Sri Lankas Mahinda Rajapaka, was among the main guests, in what many considered a strong signal of Modis's intention to reset regional ties.

Dressed in its brand Kurta and its vest, with a pen carefully cut in its pocket, Modi, then 63, took oath in Hindi, committing to maintain the Constitution and serve all citizens without fear or favor, affection or bad will. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to be born after independence.

Before taking care of the center, Modi was chief minister of the Gujarates for more than 12 years, which makes him the oldest CM states. AP

Before taking care of the center, Modi was chief minister of the Gujarates for more than 12 years, which makes him the oldest CM states. His first cabinet, much leaner than the outgoing governments of the congress, more than 75 ministers, focused on a minimum government, maximum governance, a sentence that came to define a large part of his first mandate.

When the Beatles took out the SGT. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band

That day in 1967, the Beatles released their eighth studio album, Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, which would become a critical favorite of the history of rock 'n' roll.

It is with this album that the English group began to define itself only as a studio group that the live interpreters.

“All this boy [stuff]All that screams, we no longer wanted, Paul McCartney, one of the members of the group. There were now more. With Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles have announced their intention to be considered artists rather than artists.

The Beatles released their eighth studio album,

Sgt. Pepper is often quoted as the first concept album, and as inspiration for other great pop stars from the 60s. The album cover included the Beatles in colorful style outfits surrounded by cardboard cuts of famous personalities. Designed by Peter Blake and Jann Haworth, he is widely considered one of the most influential album covers in history.

Acclaimed by criticism, the SGT. Peppers won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, The First Rock LP to receive the honor. He stayed at the top of the British album table for 27 weeks and exceeded Billboard 200 in the United States for 15 weeks.

Beyond the commercial success, the album cemented The Beatles placed as a cultural pioneers of the 1960s.