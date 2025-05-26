The Minister of Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, said that Pakistans' defense expenses on Sunday would be increased in the budget for the next fiscal year, because the military would certainly need more financial resources to defend the country against India.

Pakistan and India attacked missiles, drones and artillery earlier this month in the worst military confrontation for decades between the two neighbors with nuclear arms. The conflict broke out after an attack in April against tourists from the cashmere administered by the Indians that New Delhi blamed in Pakistan. Islamabad denied the accusation.

Tensions broke out in a military confrontation on May 7 after India struck for the first time what he said is terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere with Azad with missiles, and Pakistan retaliated, saying that he had shot down six Indian hunting planes.

The fighting between the two nations continued for four days until a ceasefire was reached on May 10.

Obviously, Pakistan will do everything within its reach to make its defense breathtaking, Ahsan told Arab News during a telephone interview when asked if it was planned to increase defense expenses in the financial year 2025-26, which will be revealed on June 10.

Our soldiers would certainly require more financial resources to defend the country against the hegemonist conceptions of Modi.

Ahsan refused to disclose the new figures for the defense allowance.

Beijing is the main supplier of Pakistan military equipment. This includes more than half of its 400 fighters, mainly the JF-17 but also the J-10C.

According to the International Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China has sold Pakistan $ 8.2 billion in weapons since 2015. China was the fourth world weapons exporter of 2020-24, and Pakistan was the best customer in Chinas. Islamabad consumed 63% almost two -thirds of Chinese weapons sales during this period.

In response to a question on media reports, China has accelerated the delivery of its fifth generation fifth fighters advanced J-35A to Pakistan, with the first lot expected by early 2026, the Minister of Planning Ahsan said:

Pakistan fighter planes have already done India well and the country will do everything it can to make its defenses stronger.

The Ministry of Finance refused to comment on a hike provided for defense spending, but an official of discussion on the budget within the government and with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said:

We discuss all questions, including Pakistan income and defense with the IMF, but nothing has yet been finalized.

An IMF official said that the lender had not commented on any defense budget for countries.

An IMF mission led by Nathan Porter went Pakistan last week to discuss the country's new budget plan but returned without concluding an agreement.

We will continue discussions to welcome ourselves to the budget of the authorities for the year 26 in the coming days, the lender based in Washington said in a statement on May 24.

The media wing of the Pakistani army refused to immediately comment on the issue.

War situation

Two days after the ceasefire, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan New Delhi would again target terrorist hiding places across the border if there were new attacks against India and would not be dissuaded by what he called Islamabads' nuclear blackmail.

In the coming days, we will measure each stage of Pakistan … What a kind of attitude Pakistan will adopt, said Modi, adding that India had only paused.

Ashfaq Tola, the president of the tax consulting company and companies based in Karachi, Tola Associates and advisor to former Pakistani governments on the budget process, said that an increase of more than 40% in the current defense budget of 2.122 billion rupees ($ 7.53 billion) could be expected in the new financial plan.

Given the current situation, the country's defense budget is expected to extend to 3,000 billion rupees ($ 10.6 billion), said Tola.

In such a large conflict, you need a lot of ammunition, surveillance, border movement, management of border troops. To finance all these requirements, they will have to allocate more money this time.

In a report published on Saturday, Thola Associates proposed to increase the defense budget to Rs 2.8 Billions, an increase of 32% compared to the last financial year, due to a war situation with India.

Bassed defense expenses amounted to 2,122 billion rupees for 25 FY, while real expenses until March 2025 were 1,424 billion rupees. [However]Due to the current war situation with the neighboring country, defense expenses can increase up to 50% in the fourth quarter25, according to the report.

Given the current regional tensions and the need to ensure the preparation for the defense of Pakistans, we estimate that total defense expenses to reach 2.4 billions of rupees by June 2025.

After the debt maintenance, the defense is the second largest drainage of the Pakistan revenues, that the IMF, since the approval of a rescue program of $ 7 billion for Islamabad last September, wants the government to increase by the falsifying income from the agricultural, real estate and retail sectors in the new budget.

Historically important Pakistans, the defense budget, attributed to a complex interaction of factors, mainly motivated by regional security problems and internal challenges. These include the perceived security threat of India as well as internal instability and security threats such as terrorism. In addition, the debt maintenance and the distribution of resources to military interests also played a role in the training of the budget.

In the past five years, Pakistan has increased its defense expenses by more than 60% to Rs 2.12 Billions ($ 7.53 billion), two percent of GDP, according to data compiled by the Karachi research company, ARIF HABIB LTD.

An increase [in defense spending] is certainly a possibility. The recent confrontation with India has embarked on the Pakistani army, because it has resumed the goodwill and popularity of the public which will give it the trust necessary to take potentially risky measures, Michael Kugelman, a specialist in South Asia based in Washington, told Arab News.

This includes the reduction of a defense budget already sizable at a time when the economy, despite recent stabilization at the macro level, remains fragile.