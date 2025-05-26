



Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23, 2024. | Photo credit: Reuters

India considers China as the primary opponent, Pakistan plus an auxiliary security problem: American report India considers China as its main opponent and Pakistan plus an auxiliary security problem to manage, despite cross-border attacks in mid-May by the India and Pakistan soldiers, while Pakistan considers India as an existential threat, said the report on the whole world of threat assessment in 2025. Government to reveal the Bharat forecast system on May 26 The government Monday, May 26, 2025) will unveil a new Bharat forecast system which will allow the Meteorological Bureau to provide more precise and localized predictions. Developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology based in Pune (IITM), the Bharat forecasting system (BFS) will provide forecasts with a highest resolution of 6 km in the world which would allow forecasters to predict more precisely the small -scale weather characteristics. Assam Cm reminds Dhaka two chicken cousles in Bangladesh The chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sunday May 25, 2025), said that Dhaka should think of his two vulnerable narrow earth bands before threatening to cut the India chicken neck in Western Bengal. The chicken neck refers to the Siliguri corridor, a narrow strip of land between Bangladesh and Nepal which links the eight northeast states to Indias Continental. Eam Jaishankar discusses the strengthening of the links of India-Canada with Anita Anand The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Sunday May 25, 2025) had a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand and the two leaders discussed the relationship between the two countries. A Kerala boy killed in the Nilgiris while the heavy rain creates Western Ghats A 15 -year -old Kerala boy, who had come to the Nilgiris with his family for a tour, was killed by a tree that was uprooted due to heavy rains on Sunday May 25, 2025). The victim, identified as P. Adhidev from Kozhikode, was in eighth Mile, a popular picnic place for tourists, when the tree fell on him. Mp man in viral obescene video manoharlal dhakad arrested On Sunday, May 25, 2025, Madhya Pradesh police arrested Manoharlal Dhakad, a local Mandsaur politician whose alleged video has become viral, showing him engaging in obscene acts with a woman on a highway, police said. Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand said The Hindus That a video had become viral on May 13, which was aware of the ETF and a FIR was deposited at the Bhanpura police station in sections 296, 285 and 3 (5) of the BNS and a probe was launched. Need to obtain at full speed on Aboriginal Defense Systems: Drdo Ex-Chief Satheesh Reddy India has shown complete domination during operation Sindoor, presenting its air power and air defense capacity, said G. Satheesh Reddy, former secretary, research and development, and president of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), while expressing the happiness that the majority of them are indigenous systems. General CDS Chauhan performs a strategic review in Armys Northern, Western Western The defense staff chief (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, Sunday May 25, 2025), carried out a strategic examination of the preparation for the combat of the Armys in theaters of the north and west of the forces after the Sindoor operation. During separate visits to the two crucial orders that played a major role during the operation, General Chauhan congratulated the global synergy and the appropriate completion of tasks in difficult conditions. Trump extends the deadline to conclude an agreement on the EU trade until July 9 US President Donald Trump said on Sunday May 25, 2025) that he agreed to extend a deadline for commercial negotiations with the European Union until July 9, after the EU executive body said the block needed more time to reach a good deal. Trump told journalists on Sunday, May 25, 2025) that he had granted the request. He said that Ulula Von Der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told him that we will meet quickly to see if we can work something. Trump says he's not satisfied with Putin for bombing Ukraine President Donald Trump Sunday May 25, 2025) expressed a deep misfortune to Russias Weekend Bombing of Ukraine, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin, I am not satisfied with Putin. I don't know what's wrong with him. What happened to him? RIGHT? He kills many people. I’m not satisfied with this, Trump told Morristown Airport Journalists in New Jersey, while he was preparing to return to Washington. IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH | Klaanse, the head produces a spectacle with six kicks like Sunrisers Rout Knight Riders Another Sunristers Hyderabad game. Another manic exposure of six extraordinary strokes. Since the rally of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaan Before IPL 2024, the men of Pat Cummins have shown a happy talent of growing stratospheric totals which leave quisors in a state of total despair.

