PSI Central Java proposed that Jokowi and Kaesang be the general president of the National Congress





Harianjogja.com, soloThe 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, and his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, competed to become the president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) for the next five years. This was revealed by the president of the central Java PSI DPW (Central Java), Antonius Yogo Prabowo, when he was interviewed by journalists after the PSI Central Coffee (Kopdarwil) event in RM Adem Ayem Solo, Sunday (25/05/2025). “This afternoon, we were all Kopdarwil all the presidents of DPD and the management of the center of Java, 35 rebels / cities were present solo, discussing before the solo national congress. What type of preparation and which we support,” said Yoga, his nickname, when questioned by reporters. Asked who would be supported by the PSI Central Java Dpw Board and the PSI DPD-DPDS to become the general president, according to Yoga, had been hung with two names, namely Kaesang Pangarep and Jokowi. The discussion discussed the figure of the candidate for the President General, according to him, was quite difficult. “We discussed the difficult inside, then we agreed on the two names we really measured, considered and report it to the DPP. First, Mas Kaesang who was still the president, the second was Mr. Ir Joko Widodo. Yesterday, yesterday, he could decorate the media,” he said. Asked about the support of Kaesang and Jokowi in the internal PSI of the center of Java, according to yoga, is relatively balanced. “Nearly fifty-five, so we have not been able to go to one of the names today. After that continued an internal discussion until the specified time, we must entrust a name that we recommend,” he said. Yoga continued that the PSI President should have at least five DPW and 20 DPD recommendations. Mentioned if there had been a communication with Jokowi concerning the opportunity to become the general president of PSI, he admitted that so far, there was none. Read also: Frit Widuran chicken controversy, here is the response of the mayor of the solo “If specifically, not yet, but yesterday, when we were present at the source, in our opinion, Mr. Jokowi did not question when his name appeared as one of the candidates to the President General,” he explained. While the president of the DPD PSI Sragen, Tatag Prabawanto, said that each executive of the base had the right to determine the figure of the president PSI for the next five years. “The bases have voting rights, the right to vote, it's up to them to see it,” he said. Tatag has in fact highlighted the importance of strengthening the organizational structure of the center to the region. “The strengthening of the structure and the organization. What is necessary is that the commitment of all parties management both DPP, DPW to DPC and the management of the village / of Kelurahan. Must be reinforced,” he said. Check the news and other articles on Google News Source: Espos.id

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.harianjogja.com/soloraya/read/2025/05/26/648/1214857/psi-jateng-usulkan-jokowi-dan-kaesang-jadi-ketua-umum-di-kongres-nasional The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos