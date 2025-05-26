PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, will inaugurate projects worth 82,000 believes





Prime Minister Narendra Modi should start his two -day visit to his country of origin, Gujarat, today. It will be his first visit to the state following the Sindoor operation. During its visit, the PM Modi should inaugurate several infrastructure development projects worth 82,000 roots. The Prime Minister will first visit Dahod where he will inaugurate the hiking stock workshop for the manufacturing of loco manufacturing. After the inauguration, it will be addressed to the public in Kharod, Dahod and will also launch the basics of railways and other government projects worth 24,000 roasters. Prime Minister Modi will also signal the Somnath – Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train and inaugurate a rail production unit in Dahod, which has been fixed at a cost of more than RS 21,000 driving as part of the `Make in India '' initiative. It is also ready to inaugurate four water supply patterns of the drinking water improvement group, built at the cost of Rs 181 crosses. These will provide drinking water to 100 LPCD (liters per capita per day) to a population of 4.62 Lakh in 193 villages and a city in the districts of Mahisagar and Dahod. After these events, Prime Minister Modi will visit Bhuj, where he will inaugurate and lay the basic stone for development projects worth more than 53,000 rupees. These will include infrastructure projects at the port of Kandla, solar plants, power transmission systems and road construction. The beneficiaries' districts will include Kutch, Jamnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Ahmedabad, Tapi and Mahisagar. In the evening at 7:30 p.m., Modi will lead a 3 km long roadshow from Ahmedabad airport to Indira Bridge. More than 50,000 workers and citizens of the BJP should welcome it. He will spend the night in Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. On the morning of May 27, at 10:30 am, the Modi PM will hold a 2 -kilometer roadshow in Gandhinagar, where more than 30,000 BJP workers will welcome it. After the Roadshow, it will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth 5,536 roots of rupees at the Mahatma Mandir. The PM will also inaugurate 22,055 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the cost of RS 1,006 crosses and will lay the foundation stone for phase 3 of the Sabarmati river, which will be developed at a cost of 1,000 roots. In addition, under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, checks of a value of Rs 3,300 crore will be distributed to local urban bodies. Posted by: Harshita Das Posted on: May 26, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-to-visit-gujarat-today-big-events-planned-2730443-2025-05-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos