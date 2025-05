President Xi Jinping recently said that China was ready to work with Germany to guide bilateral links to new progress and make new contributions to global economic growth.

In a telephone conversation with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, XI said that the strategic and global significance of the links of China-Germany and European China (EU) has become even more important as the world is undergoing accelerated changes invisible in a century and that the international landscape is marked by transformation and turbulence.

China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Germany, to respect the interests of the other and to consolidate the political foundations of bilateral relations, it was cited by a media controlled by the State.

XI said that the two parties should not only continue to extend existing cooperation in traditional fields, but seek more collaboration in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in fields such as climate change and green development.

China hopes that Germany will offer more political support and facilitation to two-way investments and will offer a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies, he added.

