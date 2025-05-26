



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to embark on a two -day visit to Gujarat from May 26, during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects totaling more than RS 82 950 crores through Bhuj, Dahod and Gandhinagar. The preparations are full before the Gujarat visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Full schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi May 26- It will be his first visit to his native state after operation Sindoor. According to an official statement from the Government of Gujarat, on May 26, in Bhuj, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and set the foundation stones for 33 development projects amounting to 53,414 breaks of rupees. Later in the day, he will attend a program at Kharod in Dahod, where he will launch projects worth more than 24,000 complaints of rupees, including railway initiatives and work from various departments of the State government by the inauguration and the installation of foundation stone. May 27- On May 27, the Prime Minister will participate in a special event in Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to inaugurate and will throw the foundation stones for development projects worth 5,536 rupes in several departments. From Bhuj, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a range of development projects that will benefit Kutch, Jamnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Ahmedabad, Tapi and Mahisagar. On the projects that PM Modi will inaugurate PM Modi will inaugurate a series of development projects, including Substructure 220/66 KV Babarzar to Jamnagar; 66 kV htls transmission lines in AmreliJunagadh and Gir Somnath; A PV solar project of 11 MW at Jambudiya vidi in Morbi; A 10 MW solar PV project in Manjal in the Kutch district; A 35 MW PV solar project in Lakadia in the Kutch district; And A 210 MW PV solar project In Babarzar in the Jamnagar district. In addition, it will inaugurate the Center of excellence at the DPA administrative office In Gandhidham and in various infrastructure and development of facilities, works on religious and cultural sites, notably Mata Na Madh, Khatla Bhavani and Chachar Kund. Foundation stone installation ceremonies to be carried out by the Prime Minister will include several key infrastructure projects such as the + -800 kV HVDC Project for the transmission of power of the newly developed renewable energy area in Khavda; a transmission system to provide 7 additional GW electricity Khavda renewable park; Operation of the pump mode for the 60 MW unit at the Kadana Hydro Electric factory in Mahisagar; A resilient underground food distribution network at cyclone in the city of Gandhidham de Kutch; A high -speed corridor with Bhuj four -lane in Nakhatrana; establishing a 10 MW green hydrogen production installation in Kandla; Construction of three roads on bridges (ROS) and improvements to six -lane roads in Kandla; and the development of tourist infrastructure in Dholavira. Read also: booming preparation in Gujarat to welcome PM Modi during the first visit after operation Sindoor



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news24online.com/india/pm-modis-full-schedule-two-day-gujarat-visit-from-may-26-to-27-to-launch-multiple-projects-details-inside/570961/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos