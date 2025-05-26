



VEHARI-The central chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the president of the district, and the former MNA Tahir Iqbal CH declared that Imran Khan was firm on his position of principle and will not accept any agreement or compromise for prison release. He said that if Khan wanted an agreement, he would have accepted one of the many offers already made, but he remains unshakable in the face of pressure and injustice. Tahir Iqbal CH expressed these points of view while addressing yoga practitioners during a special breakfast organized in their honor by the former president of the bar and head of the PTI, Rana Muhammad Sajid, defender of the Quaid-Ezam park, organized by Pakistan Yoga Council. He said that any future talks would only take place in the national interest and for the supremacy of the Constitution and Democracy. He condemned the government formed by “Form-47”, calling it as an insult to the Constitution and the public mandate, and said that the time for real leadership was close. He stressed that India remains eternal enemy of Pakistan, and the recent conflict has shown how the nation is united in matters of national security. Tahir Iqbal CH criticized the Punjab government for arrested him during a peaceful rally in support of the Pakistani army, appealing to an act of panic and fascism. On the economic level, he said that the government's stability allegations are false, while farmers, traders and the working class suffer a lot of arrow arrow, electricity bills and fuel prices. He also deplored brain flight while educated Pakistanis flee the country due to the worsening of the situation. He concluded that the imprisonment of the most popular leader in Pakistan for baseless accusations, the dismantling of his party by force and the violation of the private life of citizens has shame in Pakistan on the international scene.

