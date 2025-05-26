Shehbaz Sharif thanks the dear Brother Erdogan for his support resolved in Pakistan against India





Only a few weeks after the India-Pakistan conflict, during which Ankara supported Islamabad, Turkey said it was aimed at strengthening links with Pakistan. Turkey has received Undes from India that discovered that Pakistan used Turkey drones during the attack, which prompted an Ankara response declaring that they had not sent weapons during the attack. Ankara maintains cordial links with New Delhi, but after supporting Pakistan, there was also an increasing call to boycott Turkey as a tourist destination as well as Turkish products. In the midst of this, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul. Sharif also thanked Erdogan for having supported Pakistan against India and said that countries would strengthen their inexpressible ties of fraternity and cooperation. “Had the honor to meet my dear brother, the President Purcep Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. The friendship of Pakistan Turkiye, “said Sharif. The Bureau of Turkish Presidents said that the two nations aimed to strengthen links, especially in the energy, trade, transport and defense sectors. Erdogan also stressed the importance of more in-depth cooperation in fields such as intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism. “It is in the interest of Turkey and Pakistan to increase solidarity in education, information sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism,” said his office. After the meeting between Sharif and Erdogan, Directorate of Communications of Dindes, said that the two countries would advance their links to reach the objective of a commercial volume of $ 5 billion. Erdogan also said that the Istanbultehranislamabad Istanbultehranislamabad railway line should be made more effective and thanked Pakistan for its position in principle on the question of Palestine. Turkey made efforts to ensure rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, he said.

