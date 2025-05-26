



Buni Yani revealed the irregularities of the Jokowi SPP receipt to UGM Jakartasatu.com– Political observer and media in Southeast Asia, Buni Yani revealed his doubts about the data of the conference period for former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Thanks to his download, Buni Yani underlined the proof of the reception of the SPP (Don of Education Development) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Jokowi at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) which, according to him, had irregularities. According to Buni Yani, Jokowi was recorded at the UGM in 1980, which means starting a semester I conference around July / August 1980. With a general academic model, semester II should begin January 1981, semester III in July / August 1981 and semester IV in January 1982. However, receipts circulating on various social media platforms showed SPP payments in January 1982 written for semester II, not the semester IV. If yes, will I rest directly or not, two consecutive semesters so that, in January 1982, it was only in the semester II, not in the semester IV? Buni Yani wrote in his declaration on Sunday (25/05/2025). Buni Yani questioned the data he called from the criminal investigation agency (Criminal Investigation Agency). The criminal survey data is very confusing and strange. Maybe someone can explain? He added. Until now, there has been no official Clarification of the UGM or President Jokowi concerning this accusation. The palace has not yet given an answer on Buni Yani's declaration. A number of parties have deemed it important to wait for an explanation of the campus, since administrative files in the 1980s were still manual and the possibility of having a difference in the system compared to now. However, this question is widely discussed by citizens, in particular on social networks, giving rise to wild speculation linked to the history of Jokowi's education. (Youss)

