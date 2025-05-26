



Donald Trump warned that if Vladimir Putin tries to conquer all of Ukraine, this will lead to the fall of Russia, while criticizing Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Sunday evening post on Truth Social.

I always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin from Russia, but something happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy! Trump wrote in an article on social networks, adding that he kills many people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers.

Earlier on Sunday, the American president told journalists that he was very surprised that his Russian counterpart intensified the bombing of Ukrainian cities despite the efforts of the American presidents to negotiate a cease-fire.

Pressed by a journalist to say that if he now planned to put more sanctions to Russia, Trump replied: Absolutely. He kills many people. What happened to him?

In his post, Sunday evening, Trump also criticized Zelenskyy, saying that the Ukrainian president did not do his country without favoring by speaking as he does.

Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop.

Earlier Sunday, Zelenskyy condemned America's silence after Russia has carried out its biggest air raid in three years of war, with a second consecutive night of massive drones and ballistic missile strikes killing at least 12 people, including three children on Sunday.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that Moscow had launched 298 drones and 69 waves missiles on sites across the country.

All these terrorist Russian strikes are sufficient for new sanctions against Russia, said Ukraine President.

During his campaign for the presidency, Trump said on several occasions that if he was elected, he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, even before being inaugurated.

However, the intensity and frequency of this weekend strike strongly with the Trumps claim that Vladimir Putin was interested in peace.

The attacks have noted that kyiv Day celebrated the last Sunday in May began with people exhausted in the bunkers, metro stations and basements.

Ukraine and its European allies sought to push Moscow to sign a 30-day ceasefire as the first step to negotiate the end of the war. In a sudden of their efforts, Trump refused this week to place new sanctions against Moscow for not having accepted an immediate break in the fighting, as kyiv had wanted.

Zelenskyys' chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram: without pressure, nothing will change and his allies will only be forces for such murders in Western countries. Moscow will fight as long as he will have the ability to produce weapons.

