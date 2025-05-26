



Jack is back! Or to be precise, a quieter, chasée and less visible version of Jack Ma, a colored Chinese technological entrepreneur who fell from Grace in 2020, returned to official favor in Beijing. This change speaks volumes about the current priorities of leadership Chinas, in particular its ambitions to dominate a future led by AI. Crazy Jack obtained his nickname during the early years of Alibaba, the electronic commerce giant he joined one of the most precious companies. The unconventional corporate culture that he created had staff who are making hands during breaks in punishment work schedules. He became by far the most famous businessman, left to meet world leaders and engage in cosplay on stage during the annual parties of Alibabas (his act of Michael Jackson in 2017 remains a success on YouTube). MA fell with Mandarins from Beijing not because of his daring outfits but for having dared to criticize them in public. He told a conference that Chinas financial regulators lacked innovation and that public banks had a lender on wages. A repression followed, costing her public visibility and perhaps at least half of his wealth. In February, he had a second chance. Dressed in a dark costume, MA and other high patterns of technology attended a meeting with Xi Jinping, authoritarian leader of Chinas. Although it has not spoken, television images have shown that Xi shaking his hand a clear sign of at least partial rehabilitation. The XIS decision to bring my cold not only concerned Beijing, the desire to invigorate its private sector to stimulate economic growth, or XIS's obsession for technology as a potentially decisive factor in Chinese geopolitical rivalry with the United States. It was, in its most essential, part of a quest to beat the United States to general artificial intelligence (AG), a hypothetical level of AI in which machines can equal or overcome humans in intellectual tasks. Like the American-Soviet rivalry found the expression in the space race, the confrontation of the superpower between the United States and China is reflected in efforts to move forward in AI. Alibaba is recognized as a leader in AI, not only in China but in the world.

Jack is always a little wave, you will not find him frank, but he is back in favor Duncan Clark, China expert Jack is back, although he is still a little dumb, says Duncan Clark, author of Alibaba: The house that Jack has built. You will not find it frank these days, but it is back in favor. Alibaba is a very serious AI player. Alibaba's apples choice as a IA service partner for the iPhone in China show that it is a leading player on a highly competitive market. In this way, Alibaba is a kind of XIS company. XI is not so interested in soft stuff. He wants a deep science and AI is definitely a deep science. Alibaba, in which my remains one of the greatest shareholders, does not hesitate to telegraph his ambitions for AI. Eddie Wu, his CEO, describes AI as a unique generation opportunity, adding that AGA is the main long -term objective of companies, according to Alibaba, which recently declared that it would spend RMB380BN ($ 53 billion) over the next three years to advance the computer of the cloud and the IA infrastructure. Alibaba, a mixture of electronic commerce, logistics, cloud computing and media, aims to integrate AI through its operations both to improve customer experience and optimize efficiency. A global clientele of more than a billion people means that Alibaba already collects large amounts of data which are crucial for the formation of AI on large -language models (LLM). Jeffrey Towson, founder of Techmoat Consulting, says that this huge group of online users allows Alibaba to test, train and market its latest AI tools, so things will go faster than when you sell your customer services after the customer. In the Titanic fight for the Asias Cloud Computing market, Alibaba, not the Google or Amazon web services, is ahead. Alibas AI models, unlike its American competitors, are largely open source. In a sense, this chime with the oldest ideas. Asked years ago how he chose the name of Alibaba, he remembers asking a server in a cafe in San Francisco what she knew about Ali Baba, and she replied: Open Sesame. This adjustment, he said, because he wanted Alibaba to open the way to Chinese companies to sell online stuff. Some of the AI ​​models that Alibaba has developed under the name of Tongyi Qianwen are open source. This technology is so influential that many of the 10 main open source LLMs in the world, classified by an embraced face, are based on Alibaba Qwen models. One of the advantages of an open source approach, as shown in the buzz on the feeling of Chinese AI Deepseek, is that it can help gain acceptance for technology because developers use its algorithms to create an army of AI agents. But darker questions are hidden below the surface, including the extent to which the authoritarian world vision of China is cooked in algorithms leading to AI agents to perform a multitude of tasks in Western democracies. Dongsheng, influential professor at Renmin University in China, argues that the foundation of LLM lies in the values ​​reflected in their algorithms. Therefore, once we have world leadership ([AI)] Models, we will actually keep the most influence on global values ​​and aesthetics, he wrote in an influential article. Competition between China and the United States on the world market for [AI] Models are essentially a domination competition on global political ideology. For this reason, the question of control over [AI] Must be raised to a question of survival for the party and the nation. It is this type of mind that gives Washington a break. THE New York Times reported this month that the Trump administration and several legislators were examining apples to use Alibabas Ai in its iPhones because they believe that the agreement would present national security risks. Citing three people familiar with the problem, he also said that they feared that the link between Apple and Alibaba would widen the scope of Chinese chatbots with censorship limits. For Jack MA, this can mean that leaving Beijing's cold, Alibabas' global ambitions will meet a cooler reception abroad.

CFOTO / FUTURE Publishing photography via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://observer.co.uk/news/business/article/how-chinas-need-to-win-ai-race-drove-the-rehabilitation-of-crazy-jack-ma The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos