British deputies publication report, say Boris Johnson Lied – Thisdaylive

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

After a one -year investigation on the question of whether the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, induced the Parliament yesterday for Lockdown parties, the British Parliament published a 106 -page report yesterday, revealing that the former chief deliberately lied to the House of Commons.

The report concluded that Johnson had misleaded the legislators by saying to them several times, after the scandal of Partygate emerged, that cocovid rules had been followed at any time in Downing Street.

T weekend, Johnson resigned as a deputy before the publication of the report, accusing the Committee of Privileges, an organization of parliamentary standards which had investigated, of setting up a “witch hunt” and of behaving like a “kangaroo court”.

The former Prime Minister said that it was a lie to say that he had deliberately misleaded Parliament and qualified the masquerade report.

But the committee offered an overwhelming verdict on the honesty and conduct of Johnson, concluding that he had deliberately and repeatedly induced Parliament.

“We came to the opinion that some of the denials and explanations of Mr. Johnsons were so false that they were by their very nature of deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the Chamber, while others demonstrated a deliberation because of the frequency with which he closed his mind in truth,” said the report.

According to the Committee, a three -month suspension of the House of Commons for Johnson would have been recommended if he had not resigned voluntarily.

“If he had not resigned from his headquarters, we would have recommended that he be suspended from the room service for 90 days for repeated contempt and for trying to undermine the parliamentary process,” said the report.

He also noted that Johnson had committed five outrage in Parliament, in particular that he had deliberately misleaded Parliament; lied to the committee; violated the confidence of the committee; undermining the committee and the democratic process; And was an accomplice of an abuse and attempted campaign of the committee.

“Contempt was all the more serious because he was committed by the Prime Minister, the government's highest-end member. There is no precedent for a Prime Minister who had been deliberately misleading the Chamber,” he added.

Parliament listed six events in Downing Street where the locking rules were not observed and concluded that Johnson could not believe that they were “essential for work”.

He pointed out that it is “unlikely to balance the probabilities that Mr. Johnson, in the light of his direct cumulative personal experience of these events, could really believe that the rules or advice were respected.

The report revealed that he had a “personal knowledge” of the violations of the rules and advice in n ° 10 and did not manage to proactively seek insurance “authority” on conformity, which, according to her, was equivalent to a “deliberate closure of her mind”.

He concluded that he was “very unlikely” that he had really believed in the insurance he had given at the time, “even less than he could continue to believe them to date”.

A key element of evidence comes from Martin Reynolds, his former main private secretary, a civil servant, who told the investigation that, while preparing a session of questions from the Prime Minister in December 2021, he wondered if he was “realistic” for Mr. Johnson to say that the rules had always been followed.

The Committee has also published new evidence, including a declaration of an unnamed N ° 10 manager according to which there was a “broader culture not to respect the rules” in the building.

The official added that the birthday parties, leaving holidays and end -of -weekends “all continued as normal” during the pandemic.

Johnson is the first British leader in modern history to have intentionally induced his colleagues.

Say in the House of Commons is considered to be a serious and potentially end of career transgression which can cause a suspension or an expulsion of Westminster.