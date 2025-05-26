



Madrid, May 25: The international community should seek to sanction Israel to arrest war in Gaza, the Spanish Foreign Minister said on Sunday, before a Madrid meeting of European and Arab Nations to urge his offensive.

Country on which Israel had been counting for a long time because allies have added their voices to increasing international pressure after having expanded military operations against the leaders of Hamas in Gaza, whose attack in 2023 against Israel sparked the devastating war.

A two -month aid blockade has worsened the shortages of food, water, fuel and drugs on Palestinian territory, arousing fears of famine.

Help organizations claim that the fillet of supplies that Israel has authorized to enter in recent days is far from needs.

Madrid will welcome 20 countries as well as international organizations on Sunday in order to “arrest this war, which no longer has any objective,” said Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Manuel Albares, on radio France Info.

Humanitarian aid must enter Gaza “massively, without hindrance, neutral, so that it is not Israel who decides who can eat and who cannot,” he said.

Such a rally prior to Madrid brought together countries like Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi and Turkey and European nations like Ireland and Norway which recognized a Palestinian state last year, last year.

The meeting of Sunday, which also includes representatives of the Arab League and the organization of Islamic cooperation, will stroll a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

After the European Union has decided this week to review its cooperation agreement with Israel, Albares said “we must consider the sanctions, we must do everything, consider everything to arrest this war”.

Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the death of 1,218 people, mainly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Palestinian activists have also taken 251 hostages, 57 of which remain in Gaza, 34 of which, the Israeli soldiers say they are dead.

Israel's reprisal offensive killed nearly 54,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas Gaza Ministry of Health. “AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.observerbd.com/news/527226 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos