Jokowi's diploma never stops, Roy Suryo will report the investigators





Jakarta, kompas.com – The controversy concerning the success of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo has never disappeared even if Criminal investigation said the diploma is original. Telematics expert Roy Suryo What questioned Jokowi's authenticity was not satisfied with the performance of Bareskrim. According to Roy, the investigation process which has not been transparent has done so and many parties doubted. “This is the secret process. Should be an open title, the diploma is displayed. Then invite experts, so that everything is open,” said Roy in the program On the point with adistété Of Youtube Kompas TVFriday (05/23/2025). Clumsy Roy Rate, the diploma posted by the criminal investigation police has in fact shown many irregularities. “Yesterday, which was displayed, digital too, photocopying it again, digitized, then folded again. So, which is already very ugly,” said Roy. Next to the sheet Jokowi diplomaThe police also carried out a photo of the original diploma in a black card delivered by the sister of Jokowi -in -Law, Wahyudi Andrianto. The diploma in the card seems somewhat different from the scan next door. Read also: Roy Suryo is still a problem with the Jokowi diploma, now wanting to go to the police supervisor The most striking is the UGM logo that looks yellow. Roy questioned the reason for this Jokowi diploma was inherently returned by the investigator. Because the diploma was given to the national police on Friday (9/5/2025), but had been returned to Jokowi on Tuesday (20/20/2025). “Don't be in a hurry, hold the diploma, hold it first, show it. Journalists can take photos. Wow, open it,” he said. Read also: Jokowi diploma problem, Roy Suryo Critics CONCLUSION identical to the police Not only that, Roy also doubted the authenticity of the three diplomas which have become a comparison in the process of examining the criminal surveys. According to him, since the identity of diploma owners has not been opened, the document could also be falsified. “Three (the owner of the diploma) We know which (his identity) can also be a gymnasium. That (this could be) a new impression,” said Roy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/26/07170841/polemik-ijazah-jokowi-tak-kunjung-reda-roy-suryo-akan-laporkan-penyidik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

