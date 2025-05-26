Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif walks hand in hand with the Turkish Erdogan, praises the “resolved support” against India | World News





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul and thanked him for his support during the recent military conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad. The meeting comes in the middle of diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey for the support of the latter in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Shehbaz Sharif shared a photo of him walking hand in hand with Turkish President Erdogan. (X / @ cmshehbaz) I had the honor to meet my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. A thanked him for his support resolved in Pakistan in the recent case of Pakistan-India, which led to the overwhelming victory of Pakistan, Alhamdolillah! Transmitted the feelings of the gratitude of the inhabitants of Pakistan to their Turkish brothers and sisters, said Sharif in an article on X. He also shared a photo of himself walking hand in hand with Erdogan. We have also examined the progress in the process of our bilateral multiple facets, in particular in trade and investments, and we have reaffirmed our determination to continue working in close collaboration to further strengthen these inexpressible obligations of fraternity and cooperation. Life-life from Pakistan Turkiye Friendship, he added. Responding to Sharifs Post, Erdogan said that the two leaders had discussed several critical questions, including economics, trade and security. We have reaffirmed and reinforced our determination to improve historical, human and political relations deeply rooted between Trkiye and Pakistan in all areas, he wrote. Read also: In the middle of the boycott calls for Turkey, Prime Minister Modi says that more Indians choosing a domestic vacation “As my dear brother @cmshehbaz expressed, we have also solidified inexpressible ties, cooperation, solidarity and the brotherhood between our countries and the peoples. I transmit my sincere affection to our Pakistani brothers through Mr. Sharif. I thank him and his delegation which he added. Indo-Türkiye tensions Tensions between India and Turkey increased after the latter showed support in Pakistan during the four -day military conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad. Pakistan also used turkey -made drones during conflict, fueling tensions. India Thursday, May 22, said that it expects it to expect Turkey “ to exhort strongly '' Pakistan to end its support for cross -border terrorism and to take measures against the terrorist ecosystem. We expect Turkey to urge strongly that Pakistan will end its support for cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terrorist ecosystem which he has been hosting for decades, said the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs last week, Randir Jaiswal. India Bureau of Civil Aviation Security also revoked the authorization of the Turkish aviation company Celebi, which previously provided ground services at nine airports through India Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Kannur, Chennai and Mopa airport in Goa. According to Jaiswal, the question was discussed with the Turkish Embassy in India. “The Celebi matter was discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this particular decision was taken by civil aviation security …”, he said.

