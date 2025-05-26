Donald Trump extends the European Union's rate deadline at 50% until July 9





Trump threatens Apple, Samsung with more prices

President Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% of prices at the end of June on mobile phones than Apple and other companies do in other countries.

President Donald Trump announced that he was extending the deadline for a 50% rate on the European Union until July 9, a measure which, according to him, will come into force on June 1.

“I received an appeal today from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the deadline of June 1 on the 50% tariff with regard to trade and the European Union,” said Trump on Truth Social on May 25, adding that he accepted the extension and that Von Der Leyen said that “discussions would start quickly”.

In an article on X, von der Leyen described the conversation with Trump as a “good call”.

“The EU and the United States share the most consecutive and narrower trade relations,” added Von Der Leyen. “Europe is ready to advance discussions quickly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need time until July 9.”

Trump’s announcement comes only two days after threatening the EU with a 50% rate after interrupting reciprocal prices and other nations in April.

“The European Union, which was formed with the main aim of taking advantage of the United States on trade, was very difficult to manage,” said Trump in social media, on May 23, a resumption of his threats after having stopped reciprocal prices on the EU and other nations in April. “Our discussions with them are not going!” The president added.

The Trumps proposed that 50% of the prices on the goods of the European Union reach around 606 billion dollars in imported products. It is the value of the goods exported to the United States of the European Union in 2024, according to the Office of the United States Trade representative.

The United States is EUS's largest trading partner, buying 21% of its exports, according to EU data.

The best EU exports to the United States are pharmaceutical products. Other EU exports include cars and other vehicles, planes, engines, other machines, oil oils and alcoholic beverages, according to the EU.

Trump, April 3, announced the reciprocal prices of the world “liberation day”, sending the global financial markets in a nose before taking a break for 90 days for most countries except China. The Trump administration has been negotiating trade agreements with various countries since April.

The only agreement has been concluded so far has been with the United Kingdom. Translections with China, which have imposed prices for tit-for-tat in the United States, are underway after the two countries have agreed to reduce steep prices.

Trade Wars: If Trump arrives, would iPhones cost $ 3,500 in the United States?

Contribution: Zac Anderson, USA Today

