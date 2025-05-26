Politics
The whole United Nation in the elimination of terror: PM Modi | Latest news from India
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the precision strikes made by the armed forces in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, saying that action against terrorism had lent new confidence and new enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism around the world.
Modi made the remarks during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, the first after the Indian armed forces canceled nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied by Kashmir (Pok) under Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation was retired from April 22 to Pahalgam, which said 26 lives.
Today, the whole nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, each Indian resolution is to eliminate terrorism, said Prime Minister Modi. The precision and precision with which our forces have destroyed terrorist hiding places across the border is extraordinary. The Sindoor operation is not only a military mission; It is an image of our determination, courage and a transformative India and this image allowed the whole country a feeling of patriotism and painted it in the colors of the Habs.
In the previous episode of his radio broadcast on April 27, a few days after the terrorist attack of the picturesque Baisaran Meadow in the south of the Pahalgam cashmere, the PM had reiterated the resolution to put the most severe punishment to those behind the vile attack, which, according to him, aimed to destroy the development in Jammu and the cashmere. A week later, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor.
Sunday, Modi noted that Tiranga Yatras had taken place through India the day after the Sindoor operation, with viral videos emerging from Chandigarh showing children making paintings and newborns appointed after Sindoor.
You must have seen that in many cities, villages and small towns in the country, the Yatras de Tiranga were organized. Thousands of people came out by holding the Habs to pay tribute and honor to the country's armed forces, he said.
Recalling his recent tour in Bikaner in Rajasthan, Modi said that he had received a gift in the form of a painting from children and stressed that Operation Sindoor had influenced the people of the country. In Katihar in Bihar, Kushinagar in UP, and many other cities, children born during this period were named Sindoor, said the PM.
He also underlined the success of the native weapons used during the military operation. Our soldiers destroyed the terrorist bases; It was their indomitable courage, as well as the power of weapons, equipment and technology carried out in India, said Modi, affirming the resolution to Atmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India)
History of change
In his speech, the PM also shared a history of the first bus services launched in the village of Katejhari in the Gadchiroli district affected by the Maharashtra Maoists. He noted that the villagers had waited for years for a bus service, and when the first bus finally arrived, they celebrated its arrival with beats of beats.
This change in Katejhari is felt throughout the surrounding region. Now the situation here becomes normal quickly. Due to the collective control against Maoism, basic facilities have also started to reach these areas. The residents of the village say that with the arrival of the bus, their lives would become much easier, he said.
Modi also underlined educational progress in areas formerly affected by left -wing extremism (LWE), especially in the Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh. He noted that district students obtained impressive results in the 10th and 12th exams of the board of directors, with a success rate of around 95%.
Yoga for a dynamic life
Prime Minister Modi also called on people around the world to adopt yoga for holistic well-being and dynamic life, with his call in less than a month before the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21. He added that yoga day enthusiasm continues to increase around the world.
Since the creation of the Yoga Day on June 21, 2015, the attraction towards it has increased continuously. This time too, zeal and enthusiasm among people around the world for yoga day are widely visible, said the Prime Minister.
