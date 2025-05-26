Trump says he will delay a rate threatened by 50% on the European Union until JulyExBulletin





President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, NJ, May 25, 2025.

Washington President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States would delay the implementation of a 50% rate on European Union goods from June 1 to July 9 to buy time for negotiations with the block.

This agreement came after an appeal on Sunday with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who had told Trump that she “wanted to put himself in serious negotiations,” according to the president of the American president.

“I told anyone who listened, he must do it,” Trump told journalists on Sunday in Morristown, New Jersey, while he was preparing to return to Washington. Von Der Leyen, said Trump, has sworn to “come together quickly and see if we can work something”.

In a social media position on Friday, Trump had threatened to impose the 50% rate on EU property, complaining that the 27 -members block had been “very difficult to manage” on trade and that negotiations were “going nowhere”. These prices would have started from June 1.

But the call with von der Leyen seemed to smooth the tensions, at least for the moment.

“I accepted the extension on July 9, 2025, it was my privilege to do so,” said Trump on Truth social shortly after talking about journalists on Sunday evening.

For his part, Von Der Leyen said that the EU and the United States “share the most consecutive and narrowest trade relations in the world.”

“Europe is ready to advance talks quickly and decisively,” she said. “To reach a good deal, we would need time until July 9.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/25/nx-s1-5411824/trump-delay-tariffs-european-union

